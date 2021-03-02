Raya and the Last Dragon is set in the fantasy world of Kumandra where humans and dragons once lived together in harmony. However, when sinister monsters known as the Druun threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity.

Just as it did with its live-action version of Mulan last year, Disney has decided to release its latest animated feature film Raya and the Last Dragon via Disney Plus Premier Access and we have all the details on how you can stream it online.

Now 500 years later, the Druun have returned and it's up to the lone warrior Raya (voiced by Kelly Marie Tran) to track down the last living dragon and defeat them once and for all. On her journey, Raya will learn that it takes more than dragon magic to save the world and she'll be joined on her quest by a con baby named Nori, a warrior named Tong, a young entrepreneur named Boun and her pet Tuk Tuk. In the end, Raya will have to face off against her nemesis and the princess of the Fang Land Namaari.

Whether you're a fan of dragons or just enjoy Disney's animated films, we'll show you how to watch Raya and the Last Dragon from anywhere in the world.

Raya and the Last Dragon - When and where?

Disney's new feature film Raya and the Last Dragon will be released in theaters and via Disney Plus Premier Access beginning on Friday, March 5. However, you can preorder the film early on Disney's streaming service for $29.99 if you already have a Disney Plus subscription.

How to watch Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon in the U. S.

If you live in the U.S. and already have a Disney Plus subscription, you'll be able to watch Raya and the Last Dragon when it premieres on Friday, March 5. As the film is being released via Disney Plus Premier Access, you'll need to pay $29.99 in addition to the cost of your Disney Plus membership to watch it.

However, if you haven't signed up for Disney Plus yet, the streaming service costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 for the year. There's also a Disney+ Bundle available that gives you access to Disney Plus along with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $12.99 per month. Disney even offers a free 7-day trial to its streaming service so you can test it out for yourself to watch Raya and the Last Dragon.

Live stream Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon in the UK, Canada and Australia

As Raya and the Last Dragon is a Disney film, it will be available in all of the countries that Disney Plus has launched in so far. This means that viewers in the UK, Canada and Australia will also be able to watch Raya and the Last Dragon with a subscription to Disney Plus when it premieres on Friday, March 5. Just like in the U.S., watching the film via Disney Plus Premier Access will cost you around $29.99 as international pricing will vary slightly.

While the Disney Plus offers the same content with slight variations depending on country, the pricing does change somewhat from region to region. Disney Plus costs £5.99 per month or £59.99 for the year in the UK, $8.99 per month or $89.99 for the year in Canada and $8.99 per month or $89.99 for the year in Australia. Disney Plus Price guide for all the latest info on Disney's streaming service.