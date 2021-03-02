Just as it did with its live-action version of Mulan last year, Disney has decided to release its latest animated feature film Raya and the Last Dragon via Disney Plus Premier Access and we have all the details on how you can stream it online.
Raya and the Last Dragon is set in the fantasy world of Kumandra where humans and dragons once lived together in harmony. However, when sinister monsters known as the Druun threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity.
Now 500 years later, the Druun have returned and it's up to the lone warrior Raya (voiced by Kelly Marie Tran) to track down the last living dragon and defeat them once and for all. On her journey, Raya will learn that it takes more than dragon magic to save the world and she'll be joined on her quest by a con baby named Nori, a warrior named Tong, a young entrepreneur named Boun and her pet Tuk Tuk. In the end, Raya will have to face off against her nemesis and the princess of the Fang Land Namaari.
Whether you're a fan of dragons or just enjoy Disney's animated films, we'll show you how to watch Raya and the Last Dragon from anywhere in the world.
Raya and the Last Dragon - When and where?
Disney's new feature film Raya and the Last Dragon will be released in theaters and via Disney Plus Premier Access beginning on Friday, March 5. However, you can preorder the film early on Disney's streaming service for $29.99 if you already have a Disney Plus subscription.
How to watch Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon in the U. S.
If you live in the U.S. and already have a Disney Plus subscription, you'll be able to watch Raya and the Last Dragon when it premieres on Friday, March 5. As the film is being released via Disney Plus Premier Access, you'll need to pay $29.99 in addition to the cost of your Disney Plus membership to watch it.
However, if you haven't signed up for Disney Plus yet, the streaming service costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 for the year. There's also a Disney+ Bundle available that gives you access to Disney Plus along with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $12.99 per month. Disney even offers a free 7-day trial to its streaming service so you can test it out for yourself to watch Raya and the Last Dragon.
Live stream Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon in the UK, Canada and Australia
As Raya and the Last Dragon is a Disney film, it will be available in all of the countries that Disney Plus has launched in so far. This means that viewers in the UK, Canada and Australia will also be able to watch Raya and the Last Dragon with a subscription to Disney Plus when it premieres on Friday, March 5. Just like in the U.S., watching the film via Disney Plus Premier Access will cost you around $29.99 as international pricing will vary slightly.
While the Disney Plus offers the same content with slight variations depending on country, the pricing does change somewhat from region to region. Disney Plus costs £5.99 per month or £59.99 for the year in the UK, $8.99 per month or $89.99 for the year in Canada and $8.99 per month or $89.99 for the year in Australia. Disney Plus Price guide for all the latest info on Disney's streaming service.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Sit back and relax with your favorite podcasts using these apps
There are plenty of great podcast Android apps, but if you want to use the best of the best, you'll find them in this roundup.
Review: The Anker Nebula Solar Portable Projector blows up Android TV
Many projectors can be fussy to set up. With all of the cables to power them, get audio from them, and video sources to them — there's a lot to deal with. The Anker Nebula Solar portable projector offers a lot of solutions to most of the problems that hinder a lot of projectors. But does it deliver?
3 ways Google fought racial inequality and 3 ways it failed to
As Black History Month comes to an end, we decided to take a look at Google and the ways in which the company succeeded in helping to address racial inequality as well as the ways in which it failed to do so.
The best doorbells that support Google Assistant
Smart doorbells are great. Smart doorbells that work with Google Assistant are even better. Here are the best ones you can buy!