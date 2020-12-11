The Disney Channel Holiday House Party is a new holiday-themed sketch comedy show that will feature all of your favorite Disney Channel stars participating remotely from their homes. The special will be hosted by Miranda May from the Disney Channel original series Bunk'd and will star Raphael Alejandro, Suzi Barrett, Issac Ryan Brown, Kylie Cantrall, Scarlett Estevez, Kaylin Hayman, Ramon Reed, Trevor Tordjman, Ruby Rose Turner and Tobie Windham.

This year Disney Channel is helping kids around the world get into the holiday spirit with a new special and we have all the details on how you can watch the Disney Channel Holiday House Party on TV or online.

The 25-minute special will see the ensemble of comedic actors deck the halls with a variety of wacky characters and hilarious sketches including a Gen Z influencer take on a Charles Dickens classic. There will also be a Disney wand ID fail sketch and even a "High School Musical" throwback.

Whether you have kids of your own who are excited about the holidays or just want to see your favorite Disney Channel stars act out some holiday sketches, we'll show you how to watch the Disney Channel Holiday House Party from anywhere in the world.

Disney Channel Holiday House Party - When and where?

The Disney Channel Holiday House Party will premiere on Friday, December 11 at 8pm ET/PT. The new holiday special will air on the Disney Channel and will run for approximately 25 minutes.

How to watch the Disney Channel Holiday House Party from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch the Disney Channel Holiday House Party in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the new holiday special when you're away from home, then you'll likely run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will be geo-blocked.

