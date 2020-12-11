This year Disney Channel is helping kids around the world get into the holiday spirit with a new special and we have all the details on how you can watch the Disney Channel Holiday House Party on TV or online.
The Disney Channel Holiday House Party is a new holiday-themed sketch comedy show that will feature all of your favorite Disney Channel stars participating remotely from their homes. The special will be hosted by Miranda May from the Disney Channel original series Bunk'd and will star Raphael Alejandro, Suzi Barrett, Issac Ryan Brown, Kylie Cantrall, Scarlett Estevez, Kaylin Hayman, Ramon Reed, Trevor Tordjman, Ruby Rose Turner and Tobie Windham.
The 25-minute special will see the ensemble of comedic actors deck the halls with a variety of wacky characters and hilarious sketches including a Gen Z influencer take on a Charles Dickens classic. There will also be a Disney wand ID fail sketch and even a "High School Musical" throwback.
Whether you have kids of your own who are excited about the holidays or just want to see your favorite Disney Channel stars act out some holiday sketches, we'll show you how to watch the Disney Channel Holiday House Party from anywhere in the world.
Disney Channel Holiday House Party - When and where?
The Disney Channel Holiday House Party will premiere on Friday, December 11 at 8pm ET/PT. The new holiday special will air on the Disney Channel and will run for approximately 25 minutes.
How to watch the Disney Channel Holiday House Party from anywhere
We have all the details on how you can watch the Disney Channel Holiday House Party in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the new holiday special when you're away from home, then you'll likely run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will be geo-blocked.
Watch the Disney Channel Holiday House Party in the U. S.
US viewers with a cable subscription, will be able to watch the Disney Channel Holiday House Party on the Disney Channel beginning at 8pm ET/PT on Friday, December 11.
Don't want to sign up for an expensive cable package just to watch the Disney Channel Holiday House Party with your kids? Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, which will give you access to the Disney Channel so you can watch the new holiday special online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.
- Hulu with Live TV - $54.99 per month - As well as giving you access to the Disney Channel, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.
- Sling TV - $30 per month - In order to get access to the Disney Channel, you'll have to sign up for Sling TV's Sling Orange package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record live TV with its Cloud DVR.
- YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to the Disney Channel as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 7-day trial is available.
- AT&T TV Now - $55 per month - AT&T TV Now's plus plan gives you access to the Disney Channel as well as over 45 other live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.
- FuboTV - starting at $54.99 per month. FuboTV gives you access to the Disney Channel as well as over 80 other channels. The service also includes a 7-day free trial so you can test it out for yourself.
Livestream the Disney Channel Holiday House Party in Canada, Australia and the UK
Disney fans in Canada, Australia and the UK will have to wait a week to watch the Disney Channel Holiday House Party as the new holiday special will premiere on Disney Plus on Friday, December 18.
