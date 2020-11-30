Most families have several holiday movie traditions, like watching Die Hard on the night before Christmas. It's one of those classic movies that never gets old, and yes, it's a Christmas movie! So here's how to watch and stream Die Hard this year, and everything else you need to know.

We know some people like to watch stuff like Home Alone after Thanksgiving, those cheesy Christmas shows on Lifetime, or fun Disney classics, but in our house, we watch one (or all five) Die Hard movies.

In case you've somehow never seen this 1988 action/thriller movie, here's what you're getting into. NYC super cop Bruce Willis (John McClane) heads to Los Angeles to visit his estranged wife and two kids for Christmas but ends up battling terrorists inside a tall LA skyscraper. McClane quickly realizes that there's no one to save all the hostages -- but him.

Unfortunately, you can't stream Die Hard on Netflix this year, or any of the Die Hard franchise for that matter, but below, we'll give you several other ways to watch Die Hard live from anywhere in the world.

Die Hard Movie: When and where?

Die Hard is streaming on HBO and HBO MAX at any time. It's also available from Amazon Prime Video, and you can even add the HBO app to your Amazon Fire TV devices now. Additionally, you can live stream Die Hard with Hulu, Vudu, or even Cinemax. That said, streaming services are your best bet.

How to Watch Die Hard online in the U.S.

Those in the United States can't watch any of the Die Hard movies on Netflix, but that's ok as you likely have access to one of several other streaming services with this holiday classic. Your best bet is HBO and HBO Max, or Amazon Prime Video if you have a premium subscription.

Additionally, U.S. users can watch Die Hard and several other holiday classics with a Hulu subscription for just $5.99/month. Hulu offers several different live TV channels as well, making it a great option this holiday season.

How to Watch Die Hard online from anywhere

Those in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada can find more information on this movie in just a moment. For those that are geo-locked or looking to watch holiday movies without being home, we're here to help.

In fact, that's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can make or break the holidays. This is a service that allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one that's back in your home country or a different state so you can watch whatever you want, wherever you want.

VPNs are super easy to use not to mention have the added benefit of providing you with an extra layer of security while surfing the web. VPN's are a dime a dozen these days, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your first option thanks to the ease of use, speed, and overall security. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.