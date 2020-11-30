Most families have several holiday movie traditions, like watching Die Hard on the night before Christmas. It's one of those classic movies that never gets old, and yes, it's a Christmas movie! So here's how to watch and stream Die Hard this year, and everything else you need to know.
We know some people like to watch stuff like Home Alone after Thanksgiving, those cheesy Christmas shows on Lifetime, or fun Disney classics, but in our house, we watch one (or all five) Die Hard movies.
In case you've somehow never seen this 1988 action/thriller movie, here's what you're getting into. NYC super cop Bruce Willis (John McClane) heads to Los Angeles to visit his estranged wife and two kids for Christmas but ends up battling terrorists inside a tall LA skyscraper. McClane quickly realizes that there's no one to save all the hostages -- but him.
Unfortunately, you can't stream Die Hard on Netflix this year, or any of the Die Hard franchise for that matter, but below, we'll give you several other ways to watch Die Hard live from anywhere in the world.
Die Hard Movie: When and where?
Die Hard is streaming on HBO and HBO MAX at any time. It's also available from Amazon Prime Video, and you can even add the HBO app to your Amazon Fire TV devices now. Additionally, you can live stream Die Hard with Hulu, Vudu, or even Cinemax. That said, streaming services are your best bet.
How to Watch Die Hard online in the U.S.
Those in the United States can't watch any of the Die Hard movies on Netflix, but that's ok as you likely have access to one of several other streaming services with this holiday classic. Your best bet is HBO and HBO Max, or Amazon Prime Video if you have a premium subscription.
Additionally, U.S. users can watch Die Hard and several other holiday classics with a Hulu subscription for just $5.99/month. Hulu offers several different live TV channels as well, making it a great option this holiday season.
How to Watch Die Hard online from anywhere
Those in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada can find more information on this movie in just a moment. For those that are geo-locked or looking to watch holiday movies without being home, we're here to help.
In fact, that's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can make or break the holidays. This is a service that allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one that's back in your home country or a different state so you can watch whatever you want, wherever you want.
VPNs are super easy to use not to mention have the added benefit of providing you with an extra layer of security while surfing the web. VPN's are a dime a dozen these days, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your first option thanks to the ease of use, speed, and overall security. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the movie. Get in on this deal now!
How to Watch Die Hard online in Canada
Those in Canada might want to use a VPN so they can catch this movie. Otherwise, you'll have to rent it using one of a few different methods. For starters, you can stream Die Hard in Canada via a subscription to Crave, or with Cineplex. Additionally, it's available to rent and stream from Google Play or on Apple TV.
How to Watch Die Hard online in the UK
Die Hard fans living outside the US still have options. Just like last year, your best chance at watching this action-packed classic is with Sky Cinema or Now TV. You'll need to be a subscriber to either of those, which isn't ideal, which is why we always recommend trying a VPN if you have other services mentioned above.
How to Watch Die Hard online in Australia
And finally, those in Australia can stream Die Hard online too, although it's not available on Netflix in Australia either. Typically TV and streaming providers update things throughout the holiday season, so this could become available elsewhere in the future.
For now, your best bet to watch Die Hard in Australia is with Foxtel. It'll be free for subscribers to the service. Additionally, consider renting it as a last resort through Apple TV or Google Play.
How to Watch Other Die Hard Movies
There are multiple Die Hard movies you can watch this year, although the original is the only cult classic people love. Personally, I also enjoy the 4th Live Free or Die Hard movie with Justin Long.
From what we've found, the second and third Die Hard movies are also available on HBO and HBO Max. It looks like that forth hacker thriller is on Amazon Prime Video. And the 5th movie most people forgot about isn't available to stream anywhere, but you can rent or buy it if you'd like. Either way, have a happy holidays!
