Without getting too far into spoilers, in the show's finale, Dexter is presumed dead after he went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura. However, he actually survived and the last time viewers saw Dexter, he was hiding out and living under a fake name in Oregon.

Starring Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan, Dexter first premiered back in 2006 and the original series ran until 2013 with a total of eight seasons. The original show tells the story of an orphan who was adopted by a Miami police officer who immediately recognized his trauma after witnessing his mother being brutally murdered with a chainsaw at age three. After watching Dexter develop sociopathic tendencies, officer Harry Morgan taught the boy to channel his bloodlust into vigilantism by killing criminals who managed to slip through the justice system.

It's been eight years but now America's favorite serial killer is back in an all-new limited series and we have all the details on how you can watch Dexter: New Blood on TV or online.

Dexter: New Blood is set 10 years after Dexter's disappearance and in the time since, he has moved to the small fictional town of Iron Lake, New York and is living under the name of Jim Lindsay. While Dexter has taken a job at the local gun shop and is in a relationship with the town's chief of police Angela Bishop, a string of incidents around Iron Lake have led him to believe that the "dark passenger" that led him to become a serial killer in the first place could reemerge.

Whether you've been watching Dexter since the show first premiered in 2013 or just want to see Michael C. Hall reprise his iconic role one more time, we'll show you exactly how to watch Dexter: New Blood from anywhere in the world.

Dexter: New Blood - When and where?

Dexter: New Blood will premiere on Showtime On Sunday November 7 at 9pm ET/PT. There will be a total of ten episodes in Showtime's Dexter revival and new episodes will air Every week at the same time. While US viewers can watch Dexter: New Blood on Showtime, those in Canada can catch all the action on Crave, UK viewers can watch the show on Sky Atlantic and Australians can stream it on Paramount Plus.

How to watch Dexter: New Blood in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and have a Showtime subscription, you'll be able to watch new episodes of Dexter: New Blood every Sunday at 9pm ET/PT. However, if you've already cut the cord, you can still watch the show online by signing up for the network's streaming service Showtime Now. A subscription to Showtime Now costs $10.99 a month but there is a 30-day free trial so you can test the service out for yourself.

Live stream Dexter: New Blood in Canada

In order to watch Dexter: New Blood in Canada, You'll need a subscription to the streaming service Crave. Crave costs $9.99 per month and while you could sign up through your cable provider, signing up directly through Crave will get you a free week. Your subscription also gives you access to Crave Originals like Letterkenny and you can watch content on a variety of devices including PC, Mac, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung SmartTV, Chromecast and mobile.

Crave also offers a Crave Movies + HBO plan for $19.98 per month as well as a Crave Movies + HBO + STARZ plan for $25.97 per month in case you want to watch shows from those networks as well.

Watch Dexter: New Blood in the UK

UK viewers with a Sky subscription will be able to watch Dexter: New Blood every Monday on Sky Atlantic. The network will air new episodes of the show every Monday at 10pm GMT.

For viewers that don't want to commit to a lengthy Sky contract just to watch Dexter: New Blood, don't worry as you can watch the show on NOW TV with an Entertainment Pass for £9.99 per month though you will have to pay an additional £5 to watch it in HD. NOW TV will also let you stream the show on your computer, smartphone, smart TV or other streaming devices.

Get a Dexter: New Blood live stream in Australia

Dexter fans in Australia will be able to watch Dexter: New Blood on Paramount Plus beginning on Sunday, November 7. Paramount's streaming service launched in Australia back in August and costs $8.99 per month. In addition to Dexter: New Blood, all eight seasons of Dexter are available on Paramount Plus in Australia in case you want to rewatch them ahead of the release of the show's new limited series.

Watch Dexter: New Blood from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch Dexter: New Blood in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further up in this guide. However, if you want to watch the revival of the hit show when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

