The Denmark Open stands as one of the sport's most prestigious tournaments and most lucrative with a prize pot this year of $750,000. The 2019 edition saw Kento Momota take the men's singles title for the second year in a row, while China's Tai Tzu-ying took the title for the women's championship.

As with so much of the sporting calendar, the HSBC BWF World Tour went on hiatus back in March thanks to the coronavirus outbreak. But this key six-day tournament in Odense marks the return of the sport, albeit with a number of the badminton's most recognizable players absent.

It's been a quiet seven months for badminton fans, but world-class shuttlecock action is back - read on to find out how to get a Denmark Open 2020 no matter where you are in the world.

Standing as the first major badminton tournament since March, organisers have implemented a secure "bubble" for players similar to that used recently by the NBA in order to protect participants and officials from Covid-19.

Despite the precautions, 15 top Japanese players opted to pull out last month, including defending men's champ Momota along with world no. 3 ranked Women's singles player Akane Yamaguchi.

Other notable absentees include India's former women's number one Saina Nehwal plus her husband P. Kashyap.

That presents an opportunity for lower ranked stars alongside emerging players, with former No.1 Kidambi Srikanth flying the flag for India as the nations best hope for a winner, while number two seed Chou Tien-chen is the current bookies favourite to win this year's men's crown.

Read on to find out how to watch the Denmark Open 2020 no matter where you are in the world.

Denmark Open 2020 - where and when

This year's event once again takes place at the Odense Sports Park, with play running from Tuesday, October 13 until the 18 with the finals held on Sunday from 12pm CET local time.

Watch the Denmark Open 2020 online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this iconic badminton tournament further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the Denmark Open 2020, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

