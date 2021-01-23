After last season was cut short due to the pandemic, Charmed is returning to The CW for its third season and we have all the details on how you can watch new episodes of the show on TV or online.
Charmed is actually a reboot of the WB series of the same name which aired for eight seasons from 1998 until 2006. The show tells the story of three sisters (Macy, Mel and Maggie) who discover they are The Charmed Ones following the mysterious death of their mother Marisol.
Together the sisters from a powerful trio of good witches who are destined to protect the lives of innocent people from demons and other dark forces. Although each sister has their own individual magical power, they are actually stronger when they work together as the "Power of Three" to defeat their enemies. Macy, Mel and Maggie are helped by a Whitelighter named Harry Greenwood who serves as their advisor while protecting and guiding the witches as they discover the true nature of their magical power.
Fans of the original Charmed series may notice a few differences in the reboot including the fact that the show's setting is moved from San Francisco to Hilltowne, all of the sisters names begin with 'M' instead of 'P' and that the youngest sister has the power of telepathy instead of premonition.
As the final three episodes in season two of Charmed were not yet filmed at the start of the pandemic, The CW may include their storylines in season three. Charmed's season three premier will see Macy, Mel and Maggie continue their battle with a cabal of humans trying to steal magic for themselves called The Faction which is led by billionaire Julian Shea.
Whether you're a fan of the original series or want to see what happened after season two of the show was cut short, we'll show you how to watch Charmed from anywhere in the world.
Charmed - When and where?
Season 3 of Charmed will premiere on Sunday, January 24 at 9pm ET/PT on The CW. New episodes of the show will air weekly at the same time and there will be a total of 18 episodes this season.
How to watch Charmed from anywhere
We have all the details on how you can watch Charmed in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the latest season of the show when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?
Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Charmed. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch Charmed in the U.S.
If you live in the US and have a cable subscription, you'll be able to watch new episodes from season 3 of Charmed every Sunday at 9pm ET/PT when the show airs on The CW. You can also stream the show online the day after it airs on TV on CW's website but you will need to login with the credentials from your cable provider to do so.
Don't want to sign up for cable just to watch the new episodes of Charmed on The CW? Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, that will give you access to the network so you can watch the show online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.
- YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to The CW as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 7-day trial is available.
- Hulu with Live TV - $54.99 per month - As well as giving you access to The CW, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.
- AT&T TV Now - $55 per month - AT&T TV Now will give you access to The CW and the service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels. You can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.
- FuboTV - starting at $54.99 per month. FuboTV gives you access to The CW as well as over 80 other channels. The service also includes a 7-day free trial so you can test it out for yourself.
Get a Charmed live stream in Canada
Charmed fans in Canada with a cable subscription can watch new episodes of the show every Sunday at 9pm ET/PT on the W Network. While you can add the network to your current cable package, you can also watch Charmed on Amazon Prime Video with StackTV. StackTV costs $12.99 per month in addition to the cost of your Prime subscription but for the price you also get access to other channels including HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Slice, Global, History, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Teletoon, Treehouse and YTV.
How to watch Charmed in the UK
UK viewers can watch seasons one and two of Charmed on Channel 4's E4. Unfortunately though, a UK premiere date has not been announced for season 3 of the show yet but Channel 4 will likely start streaming the latest season of the show once it finishes airing in the US. If you can't wait till then, you can always grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to watch the latest season of Charmed early in the UK.
Livestream Charmed in Australia
While season one of Charmed is available on 10 Network's streaming site 10 Play, it appears the network stopped airing the show back in 2019. This means that once again you'll need to grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to watch new episodes of Charmed in Australia.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
