Charmed is actually a reboot of the WB series of the same name which aired for eight seasons from 1998 until 2006. The show tells the story of three sisters (Macy, Mel and Maggie) who discover they are The Charmed Ones following the mysterious death of their mother Marisol.

After last season was cut short due to the pandemic, Charmed is returning to The CW for its third season and we have all the details on how you can watch new episodes of the show on TV or online.

Together the sisters from a powerful trio of good witches who are destined to protect the lives of innocent people from demons and other dark forces. Although each sister has their own individual magical power, they are actually stronger when they work together as the "Power of Three" to defeat their enemies. Macy, Mel and Maggie are helped by a Whitelighter named Harry Greenwood who serves as their advisor while protecting and guiding the witches as they discover the true nature of their magical power.

Fans of the original Charmed series may notice a few differences in the reboot including the fact that the show's setting is moved from San Francisco to Hilltowne, all of the sisters names begin with 'M' instead of 'P' and that the youngest sister has the power of telepathy instead of premonition.

As the final three episodes in season two of Charmed were not yet filmed at the start of the pandemic, The CW may include their storylines in season three. Charmed's season three premier will see Macy, Mel and Maggie continue their battle with a cabal of humans trying to steal magic for themselves called The Faction which is led by billionaire Julian Shea.

Whether you're a fan of the original series or want to see what happened after season two of the show was cut short, we'll show you how to watch Charmed from anywhere in the world.

Charmed - When and where?

Season 3 of Charmed will premiere on Sunday, January 24 at 9pm ET/PT on The CW. New episodes of the show will air weekly at the same time and there will be a total of 18 episodes this season.

How to watch Charmed from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch Charmed in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the latest season of the show when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc).

