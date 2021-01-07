As livestreams have leveled up in the past year, so has the cost to actually put on these shows. This is just one of many virtual events which is ticketed and requires that you purchase access to watch the show. You can buy your ticket now at Rolling Live Studios website for $25 USD. $2 from every ticket sale will be donated to the Save The Children charity. There are merch bundles to consider purchasing with your ticket as well.

This full-length concert livestream is set to last for more than three hours and will feature performances and appearances by Trent Reznor, Andra Day, Billy Corgan, Adam Lambert, Perry Farrell, Joe Elliott, Gavin Rossdale, actor Gary Oldman, Macy Gray, Ian Astbury, Yungblud, Peter Frampton, Kind Heaven Orchestra vocalist Etty Lau Farrell, Ian Hunter, Anna Calvi, Atticus Ross, Mariqueen Maandig Reznor, Charlie Sexton, Catherine Russell, Lizzy Hale, Gail Ann Dorsey, Michael C. Hall, Bernard Fowler, Corey Glover, Duran Duran, Lena Hall, Judith Hill, Boy George, Taylor Momsen, Ricky Gervais, Gary Barlow and Ground Control.

The virtual A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day! is bringing together artists from around the world for a special event dedicated to the life and legacy of David Bowie. Along with a slate of popular musical guests, alumni band members from Bowie's previous studio albums will appear during the show as well.

'A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day': When and where

'A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day' happens live this Friday night, January 8 at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET. If you can't watch live, the show will be available to rewatch for up to 24 hours after the livestream begins. You must have a ticket if you want to gain access to the show, so make sure to visit Rolling Live Studios website to purchase your ticket beforehand so you don't miss anything.

While the show is available worldwide, you could potentially run into a location restriction depending on the area where you live. If you're having trouble accessing the stream once it goes live, you should check out these cheap VPN services to try and unblock the show.

How to watch 'A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day' live stream

Getting to concerts is easier than ever these days. All you have to do is first buy your ticket and then login once the show is live to watch. You'll be able to watch the show on practically any modern device, from tablets and smartphones to your computer and even some smart TVs by using the built-in web browser.

This virtual tribute concert is being streamed worldwide, though if you're still having trouble accessing the stream due to a location restriction, you may need to try out a VPN service to watch the show. Luckily, there are plenty of stellar options available to choose from.