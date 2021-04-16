March Madness may be over but Disney is taking us back to the court with its new original series Big Shot and we have all the details on how you can stream it online.

The Disney Plus original series tells the story of disgraced NCAA basketball coach Marvyn Korn (John Stamos) who loses his job after throwing a chair at a referee. In order to make ends meet and hopefully restore what's left of his career and reputation, Korn takes a job at the private all-girls high school, Westbrook School for Girls.

From the get-go, Dean Sherilyn Thomas (Yvette Nicole Brown) tells Korn that coaches at the elite school are expected to be role models and to "not screw this up". In order to do so, Coach Korn will have to keep his quick temper in check and work alongside assistant coach Holly Barrett (Jessalyn Gilsig). However, he soon learns that his "my way or the highway" approach won't work with the Westbrook Sirens.

At first Coach Korn sees the girls on the Sirens as just X's and O's and merely a pitstop on his road back to college ball. The girls themselves also haven't yet learned to work as a team and he will have to show them how to in order to succeed. By winning over the Sirens' star player Louise (Nell Verlaque), Coach Korn might just have a chance to become a good person and lead the girls to a championship.

While principal photography for David E. Kelley's Big Shot began at the end of 2019, production was suspended in March of last year as a result of the pandemic. Filming then resumed at the beginning of January of this year and the first season of the new series will feature a total of 10 episodes with new ones released weekly.

Whether you're a huge John Stamos fan or just love the sport of basketball, we'll show you how to watch Big Shot from anywhere in the world.

Big Shot: When and where?

The new original series Big Shot premieres on Friday, April 16 on Disney+. There will be 10 episodes in the first season of the show and new episodes will arrive on the streaming service each week on Friday.

How to watch Big Shot in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and already have a Disney+ subscription, you'll be able to watch new episodes of Big Shot every Friday.

However, if you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, the streaming service now costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 for the year. There's also a Disney+ Bundle available that gives you access to Disney+ along with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $12.99 per month. Disney offers a free 7-day trial to its streaming service so you can test it out for yourself to watch the first episode of Big Shot.