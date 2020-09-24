The quest for European glory continues tonight as the winners of the Champions League and Europa League competitions meet in the UEFA Super Cup. Read on to find out how to watch this huge match between Bayern Munich and Sevilla no matter where in the world you are.

The Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary, hosts this year's UEFA Super Cup. Both participating clubs are on the hunt for their second Super Cup victory with Bayern Munich having won it most recently in 2013 and Sevilla last lifting the trophy in 2006.

Bayern Munich stormed the Bundesliga last season, picking up a record eighth consecutive German title win. FCB went on to win the DFB-Pokal to complete the domestic double, too.

As well as success in their native Germany, Bayern also excelled on the European stage, knocking out the likes of Chelsea, Lyon, and Barcelona en route to the Champions League final. Hans-Dieter Flick's side faced French champions Paris Saint-Germain in the final in Benfica's Estádio da Luz, winning 1-0 to claim Europe's top prize and a place in the 2020 UEFA Super Cup.

Bayern picked up where they left off with a stunning 8-0 win to kick-off their 2020/21 Bundesliga season against Schalke so it's fair to say The Bavarians will come into today's game full of confidence.

Sevilla had a solid season in La Liga last year, ultimately finishing fourth — their best finish since 2017. Los Nervionenses are yet to kick off their 2020/21 domestic season due to the late completion of European competitions in the summer.

The route to the final of last season's Europa League final saw Julen Lopetegui's side defeat Serie A's Roma as well as Wolves and Manchester United of the Premier League. Sevilla met and overcame Inter Milan in the final in FC Köln's RheinEnergieSTADION with a 3-2 victory on the night.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of this UEFA Super Cup clash between Bayern Munich and Sevilla with our guide below.

Bayern Munich vs Sevilla: Where and when?

The UEFA Super Cup is being played at the neutral venue of the Puskás Aréna, in Budapest, Hungary, behind closed doors.

Kick-off is set for 9pm CEST local time today, September 24. That makes it an 8pm BST start for those tuning in from the UK and Ireland and a 3pm ET / 12pm PT kick-off start for U.S. folks tuning in. If you're looking to watch the match in Australia, it's a 5am AEST kick-off on Friday morning.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Sevilla online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the UEFA Super Cup further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Bayern Munich vs Sevilla but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where using one of the top VPN (Virtual Private Network) picks can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Bayern Munich vs Sevilla. Get in on this deal now! From $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Sevilla online in the U.S.

CBS Sports recently became the exclusive English-language home of the Europa League and Champions League in the United States, including the UEFA Super Cup game. This clash between Bayern Munich and Sevilla is available to stream live via CBS All Acces. Kick-off for this game is at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

Alternatively, TUDN has Spanish-language coverage of the game and you can use FuboTV to watch live.

How to stream Bayern Munich vs Sevilla live in the UK

The UEFA Super Cup match will be broadcast on BT Sport, the exclusive rights holder for European competitions in the UK. The game being shown on its dedicated BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate channels as well as via its BT Sport app for streaming. If you're not yet signed up with BT Sport, you can get a monthly pass for just £25 that gives you access to BT's Premier League football, Women's Super League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, and more.

How to stream Bayern Munich vs Sevilla live in Canada

DAZN has the rights for the UEFA Super Cup in Canada and will be showing the final game with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch the UEFA Super Cup without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

Live stream Bayern Munich vs Sevilla live in Australia

If you're planning on watching the UEFA Super Cup in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the game Down Under.

Kick-off in Australia is at 5am AEST in the early hours of Friday morning.