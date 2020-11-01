Both the Ravens and the Steelers have great arms and leadership at the quarterback position in Lamar Jackson and Ben Roethlisberger. The story for both of these teams however is more about their defense than offense. Roethlisberger only has 13 touchdown passes and just a hair above 68% in completed passes. Jackson and the Ravens rank near the end in both yards per attempt and passing offense. That's not to say either team can't explode offensively, but it will be challenging as both teams employ a high ranking, highly skilled defense. Brandon Williams should be back to defend against the Steelers which is good news for the birds. Without Williams the team was giving up more rushing yards than with him on the field.

The Steelers are a wall when it comes to stopping the rush, only allowing around three and half yards per carry. Can the Steelers remain undefeated against the talented division rival Ravens? The slight edge has to go to Baltimore, but it's really either team's game to lose. Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Where and when? With the time change in the US happening Sunday, this early kickoff will feel even earlier for West Coast fans. The Ravens and Steelers face off at M&T Bank Stadium on November 1, at 1:00 PM ET. Whether you're tuning in from the couch or bed, you can catch the action on CBS. Watch Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers online from outside your country If you're in the US, UK, or Australia, there's more specific watch information on the Pittsburgh and Baltimore game below. Still, regional, geo-blocked issues can arise from anywhere. That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there. VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options? Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the game this weekend. Get in on this deal now! See latest price at ExpressVPN

How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers online in the US This week eight matchup is set to be shown on CBS. If you have a qualifying cable package you can log into a CBS All Access app to catch all the hard-hitting action. Of course, CBS is also carried by over-the-top streaming service FuboTV, which stands apart from similar services as its the only service that boasts all five channels that are showing NFL games this season (CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and there's a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can potentially watch Sunday's match at M&T Bank Stadium for free! FuboTV is the most comprehensive option There are a lot of great ways to keep up with this season's great games, but Fubo.TV may be one of the best solutions for most people. The service offers access to CBS, NBC, FOX, NFL Network, ESPN, & Redzone, which covers nearly every single option that you need in order to be able to watch the games each week as they take place. It's more expensive than Sling, but if keeping up on all the action is important to you, this is the way to go.

Fubo.TV Fubo TV offers access to just about every single NFL game that will take place during the 2020-2021 NFL season. If you don't want to miss out on any kick off or touchdown that takes place, you will want to sign up for the service now. $54.99 per month at Fubo