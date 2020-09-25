Along with recent singles "So Am I" and "Kings & Queens," Ava is expected to perform her hit song "Sweet but Psycho" during the show. There will also be exclusive in-game avatar items for fans to purchase, as well as quests to complete within the Ava Max Launch Party Place.

One of Roblox's biggest events yet is happening this weekend. Pop star Ava Max will be holding her Heaven & Hell album launch party right inside the Roblox game. Featuring a Q&A session along with a performance of songs from the new album, the event offers a virtual concert space for fans to interact with Ava unlike never before.

Roblox presents Ava Max 'Heaven & Hell' album launch party: When & where

The Ava Max 'Heaven & Hell' launch party happens live this Friday, September 25 at 4PM PT only on Roblox. Make sure to catch the event as it happens as this is one which won't be available to watch afterwards!

How to watch Ava Max 'Heaven & Hell' album launch party live from anywhere

This weekend's event takes place inside Roblox so you'll want to make sure you've fired up the game several minutes early to ensure you don't miss a minute of the party. Once you're signed up for a free account with Roblox, you can enter the Ava Max Launch Party Place and wait for the show to begin.

If you are unable to access Roblox locally due to an IP ban or location restriction, try out a VPN service like ExpressVPN so you can gain access today.