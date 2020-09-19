Gameweek two of the 2020/21 Premier League season is already upon us, and today's fixture list sees an all-London affair take place as Arsenal welcome West Ham to the Emirates. Don't miss a moment with our Arsenal vs West Ham live stream guide.

Arsenal opened this year's Premier League season with a trip across the capital to newly-promoted Fulham. The Gunners eased to victory in that game with goals from Alexandre Lacazette, Gabriel, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang resulting in a 3-0 scoreline.

With Aubameyang tied down to a new three-year deal, Mikel Arteta will hope his star forward can continue his scoring form.

Across town, it was a season-opening game to forget for West Ham last week. The Hammers' home tie against Newcastle United ended in defeat after two second-half goals in the game likely to be the most winnable of West Ham's first few Premier League fixtures.

However, David Moyes' rotated squad did bounce back in mid-week with a 3-0 Carabao Cup victory over League One side Charlton. With tough games in the coming weeks, the East London side needs to avoid conceding and simply pick up points wherever possible.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Arsenal vs West Ham no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Arsenal vs West Ham: Where and when?

All eyes will be on the Emirates Stadium on Saturday for this match which is set to take place behind closed doors. Kick-off is at 8pm BST local time.

That makes it a 3pm ET / 12pm PT start for U.S. folks tuning in. For those watching the game from Australia, it's a 5am AEST start on Sunday morning.

Watch the Premier League online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Premier League further down in this guide. If you're looking to watch the Arsenal vs West Ham game, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.