Anthony Joshua is defending his world heavyweight title against Kubrat Pulev on Saturday, December 12. The fight takes place in London at Wembley Arena in front of about 1,000 fans. Plenty more viewers will be tuning in live from around the world, but COVID restrictions have kept in person attendance limited.
According to Pulev, Joshua is slipping and he has this match in the bag already. Part of the talk is showmanship, but Pulev has also said that he is not fighting for himself, but rather his country of Bulgaria. No Bulgarian has ever held a world heavyweight title before and he wants to bring one home.
Joshua is battling Pulev for his chance to take on Tyson Fury in a championship match. Whether Pulev is all talk or the 39 still has what he did back around 2012 will be known soon enough.
Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev: When & where
Anthony Joshua takes on Kubrat Pulev in the world heavyweight title fight in the U.K. at 10:00 PM Saturday December 12 local time. For those in the U.S. that will be Saturday afternoon at 2:00 PM ET, or, of course, 11:00 AM PT. The match will happen at Wembley Arena in London.
How to watch the Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin from anywhere
If you're in the US, UK, or Australia or another country that doesn't have a good way to catch the title fight, there are other options available.
That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?
Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the game this weekend. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch the Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev in US and Canada
For those catching the match around 2:00 PM ET/11:00 AM PT match In the U.S., viewers can subscribe to DAZN to catch all the action. The streaming sport service is available across most smart TVs, and has apps for all the major platforms including iOS, Android, Apple TV, and Fire TV. You can even stream the fight on Xbox or Playstation. Subscriptions start at $99 for a full year of service or $19.99 for the monthly on-demand option.
DAZN
Having a DAZN subscription is the easiest way to watch this fight as it happens live in the U.S. It's available for $20 per month, so get started now.
How to watch Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev in the U.K.
The pay-per-view match up of Joshua takes on Kubrat Pulev is a £24.95 fee for both Sky subscribers and non-subscribers alike. Viewers can watch several different ways by purchasing through Sky Sports Box Office. On a Sky set-top box, the fight will be shown on channel 491 or 492 in HD. It will also be available streaming through the Sky Sports Box Office App, NOW TV app, and Sky's other Windows and Mac desktop apps. On the web you can head to its Sports site to stream the event through a browser.
