Anthony Joshua is defending his world heavyweight title against Kubrat Pulev on Saturday, December 12. The fight takes place in London at Wembley Arena in front of about 1,000 fans. Plenty more viewers will be tuning in live from around the world, but COVID restrictions have kept in person attendance limited.

According to Pulev, Joshua is slipping and he has this match in the bag already. Part of the talk is showmanship, but Pulev has also said that he is not fighting for himself, but rather his country of Bulgaria. No Bulgarian has ever held a world heavyweight title before and he wants to bring one home.

Joshua is battling Pulev for his chance to take on Tyson Fury in a championship match. Whether Pulev is all talk or the 39 still has what he did back around 2012 will be known soon enough.

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev: When & where

Anthony Joshua takes on Kubrat Pulev in the world heavyweight title fight in the U.K. at 10:00 PM Saturday December 12 local time. For those in the U.S. that will be Saturday afternoon at 2:00 PM ET, or, of course, 11:00 AM PT. The match will happen at Wembley Arena in London.

How to watch the Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev from anywhere

If you're in the US, UK, or Australia or another country that doesn't have a good way to catch the title fight, there are other options available.

That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

