Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau are set to lead the field at this 72-hole, no-cut event which is set to feature the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings. Following Sunday's final round, the top 30 players the standings will qualify for next week's Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

There's a hefty $9.5 million purse to play for this weekend in Illinois as golf's top names take to the greens of Olympia Fields for the Second FedEx Cup Playoff event. Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of the BMW Championship with our guide below.

The FedEx Cup Playoffs kicked off last week with The Northern Trust at the TPC Boston which saw Dustin Johnson stormed to victory, and the American star will almost certainly be in contention here again.

Tiger Woods, meanwhile, heads to Illinois 57th in the rankings, and will need a big week to keep his season alive. Read on to find out how to watch the BMW Championship no matter where you are in the world.

2020 BMW Championship: Where and when?

The 2020 BMW Championship takes place at Olympia Fields from Thursday, August 27 to Sunday, August 30.

US coverage is exclusive to NBC and its Golf Channel, while Sky Sports once again has live broadcast rights in the UK

Play starts at 12.30pm ET/9.30 PT on Thursday in the US and 5.30pm BST in the UK.

Watch 2020 BMW Championship online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this weekend's golf from Illinois further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the 2020 BMW Championship, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the 2020 BMW Championship. Get in on this deal now! From $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN

How to watch the 2020 BMW Championship online in the US

Coverage of this year's BMW Championship is being split between NBC and its Golf Channel. The latter has coverage of the early-round action on Thursday and Friday. The two networks then split coverage of the weekend's play, with the Golf Channel broadcasting from 1-3pm ET on Saturday and NBC taking over between 3-6 pm ET.

The following day's coverage is much the same, with The Golf Channel showing live action between 1pm and 3pm and CBS taking over from 3pm until 7pm on Sunday.

For those looking to stream this weekend golf, NBC's PGA Tour Live is arguably the most comprehensive option out there for golf fans and costs $9.99 per month via Amazon Channels, the bespoke streaming service exclusive to Prime members. You can also sign up for services like Hulu and Sling TV so you don't miss out on any of the action.

Sling TV If you want to tune in and catch all of the 2020 BMW Championship, Sling is the best way to do it. You'll need to add the Golf Package for an extra $10 each month. $30 at Sling

How to stream the 2020 BMW Championship live in the UK

Sky will be offering comprehensive (and exclusive) live coverage of the tournament via its Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event channels, with coverage beginning at 8pm BST on Thursday on the former channel.

On Friday, round 2 action airs on Sky Sports Golf from 8pm while the weekend's action starts on Saturday and Sunday at 5pm.

Sky subscribers can also use the Sky Go app to live stream the action while on mobile devices.

For those looking to avoid being tied down to a contract, there's the option of Now TV's Sky Sports Monthly Pass. It costs £33.99 for 30 days, which compares very favourably to the £9.99 24-hour pass, and gets you all 11 Sky Sports channels.

How to stream the BMW Championship live in Canada

TSN has the exclusive rights to show the BMW Championship live in Canada, however its coverage doesn't start until the third round on Saturday at 3pm ET, with final round coverage on Sunday at the same time.

If you're not already a subscriber through cable, the TSN Direct streaming services is priced at CA$4.99 a day or $19.99 a month and will give you access to TSN coverage of the tournament.

Live stream BMW Championship live in Australia

Fox Sports has exclusive live rights to this year's tournament Down Under.

If you don't want the commitment of a cable subscription, the good news is that Fox Sports' golf coverage is also available via streaming-only service Kayo Sports.

The service is available from just $25 a month - and it comes with a FREE 2-week trial period.