The awards categories themselves will revolve around best hip hop video, best hip hop live performer, best hip hop album of the year, best hip hop music video director of the year, and best hip hop platform, among others.

The annual BET Awards show happened this year in June, but now, the more narrowly focused BET Hip Hop Awards show is happening live tonight. There will be performances from artists like Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, and Jhené Aiko, with plenty of surprises sure to take place.

Best hip hop album of the year includes MEGAN THEE STALLION, Future, and Dababy as some of the nominees. Megan and Dababy are also up for several other awards, including best live performer which also features Drake.

The Impact Track category includes a song from Anderson .Paak called "Lockdown" which perfectly encapsulated both COVID-19's impact on society as well as the tension beginning to flow onto the streets in the wake of George Floyd's murder. It's a powerful song with an incredible beat. Regardless of who actually wins from the different categories, the show should be one worth tuning in for live.

2020 BET Hip Hop Awards: where and when

BET's annual hip hop awards show will air on the BET network on October 27 at 9:00 PM ET. The awards performances featuring some of today's most popular artists will also be shown on related networks: BET Her, VH1, and MTV2.

How to watch the BET Hip Hop Awards from anywhere online

For those outside the US or are running into regional issues preventing BET's hip hop awards from being readily available, a virtual private network may be the solution you're looking for.

