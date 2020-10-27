The annual BET Awards show happened this year in June, but now, the more narrowly focused BET Hip Hop Awards show is happening live tonight. There will be performances from artists like Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, and Jhené Aiko, with plenty of surprises sure to take place.
The awards categories themselves will revolve around best hip hop video, best hip hop live performer, best hip hop album of the year, best hip hop music video director of the year, and best hip hop platform, among others.
Best hip hop album of the year includes MEGAN THEE STALLION, Future, and Dababy as some of the nominees. Megan and Dababy are also up for several other awards, including best live performer which also features Drake.
The Impact Track category includes a song from Anderson .Paak called "Lockdown" which perfectly encapsulated both COVID-19's impact on society as well as the tension beginning to flow onto the streets in the wake of George Floyd's murder. It's a powerful song with an incredible beat. Regardless of who actually wins from the different categories, the show should be one worth tuning in for live.
2020 BET Hip Hop Awards: where and when
BET's annual hip hop awards show will air on the BET network on October 27 at 9:00 PM ET. The awards performances featuring some of today's most popular artists will also be shown on related networks: BET Her, VH1, and MTV2.
How to watch the BET Hip Hop Awards from anywhere online
For those outside the US or are running into regional issues preventing BET's hip hop awards from being readily available, a virtual private network may be the solution you're looking for.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the game this weekend.
How to watch the BET Hip Hop Awards from the U.S
Those with a cable subscription that offers the BET channel can use their login to watch on the web at bet.com/live-tv. Both YouTube TV and Philo are highlighted services for the network, but there are other places to watch as well.
If you don't subscribe to one of those cable services already, the best option may be to use Sling TV. The online streaming service works on all popular hardware from phones to streaming boxes and has a low monthly price of $30. Sling offers two main packages of either Blue or Orange, but BET is available on both so you can select whichever has other channels you're also interested in. Sling offers a free 3-day trial if you want to dip your toe in the water first before committing to a full month. That means you could watch the BET Hip Hop Awards for FREE tonight.
Sling TV
Sling TV is the BEST way to watch the BET Hip Hop awards as they happen live tonight.
How to watch the BET Hip Hop Awards in UK, Canada & more
BET is the sole place to find this award show, so if you want to tune in you're going to need to use a VPN as mentioned above to be able to watch it.
