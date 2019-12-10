Did you know it's possible to use an Xbox One controller with your Android device? That's because, as of the release of the Xbox One S, Microsoft started outfitting its Xbox One controllers with Bluetooth radios. While this feature was made mostly for PC gaming, you'll be happy to know that it works surprisingly well with Android phones. While there may be more appropriate controllers for mobile gaming available, this is a nice trick to have in your back pocket if you already have a compatible Xbox One controller and don't want to spend money to buy something you'll only use for your phone.
Products used in this guide
- A simple, quality controller: Xbox One Wireless Controller ($45 at Amazon)
How to pair an Xbox One controller with your Android phone
For starters, you'll want to ensure the Xbox One controller you have uses Bluetooth. As a rule of thumb, newer versions of the Xbox One S and Xbox One X come with Bluetooth by default. If you're buying the controller new, Amazon has them for $50. Assuming the phone you have works just fine with the Xbox One controller, the pairing process is painless. Here's how to get connected:
- On your Android phone open Settings.
- Head to the Bluetooth menu.
- Make sure Bluetooth is enabled.
- Turn on the Xbox One controller by holding the Xbox button.
- Look for the sync button on the top left of the Xbox controller. Hold it for a few seconds until the Xbox button begins blinking.
- On your Android phone, scan for nearby Bluetooth devices.
- After some time, you should see the Xbox One controller appear in the list of nearby devices. Tap it to pair.
- If all goes well, your phone should show a connection to your Xbox One controller, and the Xbox button will stop blinking.
For some phones, you'll see evidence of the controller working right away, with the directional pad and buttons being used to navigate the system UI. To test further, fire up your favorite game with Bluetooth controller support to see how it all works out.
I've tried several games with the Xbox One controller, including Modern Combat 5, Riptide GP, and BombSquad. Not only did the games work with the controller flawlessly, they even show proper on-screen control prompts appropriate for the Xbox One controller. And for emulators, you should have no problem mapping the buttons however you prefer.
How can I make sure my Xbox controller has Bluetooth capability?
For those looking to use their existing controllers, the easiest way to check is to look at the controller itself. If the area around the Xbox button is part of the same piece of plastic as the rest of the controller, it has Bluetooth. If your Xbox button is recessed within a separate piece of plastic, it does not have Bluetooth. Reference the image below if you need help — if your controller has Bluetooth support, it should look like the bottom one.
The best thing to do for those who already own the controller is to simply try it. If you don't own it, be sure to search around for your specific phone to see if others have had success, as you don't want to be dropping cash for something that doesn't work. (Of course, Amazon's return policy is incredible, so if you're buying from them, then it may be worth the hassle.)
Our top equipment picks
Up your game
Xbox One Wireless Controller
Easy to use
The Xbox One controller is a solid option that, when using Bluetooth, can easily elevate your Android gaming experience.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the best gaming controllers for the NVIDIA Shield TV
The NVIDIA Shield TV lets you enjoy couch multiplayer gaming experiences again thanks to the great support for third-party Bluetooth controllers!
These are the best games included at launch with Google Play Pass
At launch, the Google Play Pass is already packed with some of the best indie games released for Android in the past 10 years.
These are the best Galaxy S10+ cases you can buy
The Galaxy S10+ is too expensive to carry around naked. Cover up that indecency and get your magnificent new marvel a case!