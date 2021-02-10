Telegram Chromebook HeroSource: Jeramy Johnson / Android Central

We love using messaging apps like Telegram, but it can be distracting to constantly search for your phone when you want to send a funny GIF or respond to a message. Thankfully, you can easily access Telegram from your computer's browser or Android apps on your larger devices. We'll show you how to use Telegram on a Chromebook or tablet so that you can leave your phone in your pocket, bag, or on the charger.

How to use the Telegram messaging app on a Chromebook or tablet

  1. Click or tap on the app launcher (the little circle) at the bottom left of your Chromebook screen.

    How To Use Telegram Chromebook Step 1Source: Android Central

  2. Click or tap on the Google Play Store app.

    How To Use Telegram Chromebook Step 2Source: Android Central

  3. In the search bar, look for Telegram.

    How To Use Telegram Chromebook Step 3Source: Android Central

  4. Click or tap to install the app.

    How To Use Telegram Chromebook Step 4Source: Android Central

  5. Once the app is installed, just log in and start messaging your buddies!

    How To Use Telegram Chromebook Step 5Source: Android Central

This process explains how to find, download, and use the Telegram app on some of the best Chromebooks like the Lenovo Flex 5, and the process is similar on macOS and Windows. However, if you don't want to mess around with an app, you can have roughly the same experience by just accessing Telegram through your web browser.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

How to use the Telegram messaging app from a web browser

  1. Type in web.telegram.org to log in to your Telegram account.
  2. Type in your phone number.

  3. Click Next.

    How To Use Telegram Web Step 1Source: Android Central

  4. Telegram will send you a two-factor authorization code via SMS. Enter your code here.

  5. Click Next.

    How To Use Telegram Web Step 2Source: Android Central

  6. Once logged in, you can start messaging away!

    How To Use Telegram Web Step 3Source: Android Central

This is a good option for those who just want to check their Telegram messages quickly or who can't or don't want to install an app on their device. It's not as pretty or as full-featured as the app option, but it gets the job done.

Review: The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 strikes the perfect balance
Ready to Ryz-en

Review: The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 strikes the perfect balance

14-inch Chromebooks didn’t get much love in 2020, but 2021 is here and Acer is giving us exactly what we need right out of the gate: an affordable package with enough power for most full workloads and the 2-in-1 touchscreen form factor that adapts to whatever environment you’re working from these days.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review: Fixed focus
The Next Big Thing

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review: Fixed focus

The Galaxy S21 Ultra offers the ultimate luxury experience, with four incredible cameras and an industry-leading display. It's a love letter to Samsung's most enthusiastic customers, and the addition of S Pen support may even draw in longtime Note loyalists.

These are the stylus you need to elevate your Chromebook experience
Tap, touch, and slide

These are the stylus you need to elevate your Chromebook experience

Touchscreens are great all on their own, but a stylus makes things even better when you're tired of greasing up your screen or fat-fingering the wrong touch target. Styli come in hundreds of varieties, but these are the best USI and capacitive styli for your Chromebook.