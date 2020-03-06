I'm sure you've had this experience before. Your mom (or grandpa, or friend) has called you up because they can't figure out how to do a thing on their Galaxy phone. So you spend the next hour frustratingly trying to understand their problem and explaining how to fix it, but it doesn't work. Wouldn't it be easier if you could just show them how to do it for themselves? With the screen recorder function on your Samsung Galaxy S20, you can. I'll show you how easy it is in the steps below (and I won't get frustrated with you, I promise).
How to use the screen recorder on the Galaxy S20
- Open your S20's lock screen.
Swipe down from the top of the screen to access the notification shade and expand to get to the system settings.
The screen recorder toggle is typically on the second page/card of the settings, unless you've previously moved it. Tap on it.
- A dialogue card will pop up asking you to grant permission to Samsung capture to take pictures and record video. Tap Allow.
- A new dialogue card will pop up asking to Start recording with Screen recorder. Here you can decide if you want your screen recording to have No sound, Media sounds only, or Media sounds and mic (if you want to narrate what you're showing). Tap which option you prefer.
Tap Start recording.
- Now you can navigate through the UI and apps to record whatever on-screen activity you want. You should see a little popup bubble in the top right of your screen. When you are finished recording, you can tap on the square icon to stop.
A tiny pop up will appear at the bottom of your screen, indicating that the recording has been saved. You can access that recording in your Samsung Gallery app, the Google Photos app, or whatever your default photo storage app is.
Samsung's screen recorder feature is every bit as easy to use as that on the iPhone. Now you can show your parents just how to use that new app or create a step-by-step guide of your own to share!
