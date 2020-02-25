In light of recent privacy scandals, the security company Ring has made a concerted effort over the past few months to empower its users to take greater control over their data and video feeds. Features such as two-factor authentication are now officially required to set up a new account, and the company is phasing in additional user controls like the ability to control what information is shared with third-parties (coming this spring) and opt-out of personalized advertising. We'll show you how easy it now is to opt-out of third-party advertising, and we will update this guide as soon as the promised third-party service provider controls have rolled out.

How to opt-out of third-party ads and services

Note: Before you start, make sure that your Ring app has been updated to the latest version — 3.22.3 or later (released on/after Feb. 18, 2020).

Open the Ring app on your Android device. Tap on Control Center. Scroll down and tap on Third-Party Service Providers. Scroll through and read the information in this section, and then scroll down to the bottom of the page. Tap on Personalized Advertising to disable. Read the disclaimer, then tap on Opt Out. Note that it may take up to 30 days for your preferences to take effect.

If you haven't previously, I encourage you to take some time to poke around in the Control Center area of the Ring app and read the company's statements on user privacy and data security under the Privacy Information and Control section. Here you can learn about Ring's approach to overall privacy, third-party service providers, and law enforcement. Also, in the Control Center under Community Control is a section where you can opt-out of Video Requests from law enforcement.

As mentioned in the introduction, Ring has said that it will be rolling out additional user controls over third-party services in spring 2020.

Beginning immediately, we are temporarily pausing the use of most third-party analytics services in the Ring apps and website while we work on providing users with more abilities to opt-out in Control Center.

I welcome Ring putting these additional controls in the hands of its users, and I look forward to more transparency from the company on these issues.

