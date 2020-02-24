One of the great things about Google's Nest acquisition is how well the Nest products are all integrated within the Google ecosystem. A prime example of this is with home automation and home security. It's easy to connect your video camera devices like a Nest Hello Video Doorbell to your Nest Hub smart speakers to see who is at the door, track packages, and monitor your home security. We'll show you how below.

How to use a Nest Hub with a Nest Hello Video Doorbell

Make sure your Nest Hello Video Doorbell has already been set up in the Nest app. Do the same for your Nest Hub in the Google Home app. Ask Google Assistant to sync devices. You should now see your Nest Hello Video Doorbell among your devices in the Google Home app. If you do not see it in the Google Home app, follow the troubleshooting steps in the Nest app. Tap to wake the screen on your Nest Hub device. Swipe down from the top of the screen and tap Cameras. Tap on the Nest Hello Video Doorbell or whatever you've named the device in the app (here we've named it Front Door). Tap on the Talk button to communicate with any visitors you may have. Ask Google Assistant to show you the front door.

There — you have connected your Nest Hub with your Nest Hello Video Doorbell! You've just made your home a little more secure and a lot more convenient!

How to enable onscreen notifications

If you want to enable onscreen notifications on your Nest Hub when someone is at the door or whenever a package is delivered, there are just a few additional steps you need to follow.

Assuming you've completed the steps above and both devices are set up and connected, open the Google Home app and tap on your Nest Hub device. At the top right of the screen, tap on the settings icon (gear-shaped). Scroll down and tap Recognition & Personalization. Click to Allow personal results. You can indicate if you want this done upon Face Match, proactively, or not proactively.

If you want to make sure that you receive advanced alerts like Intelligent motion detection, person and face detection, and package detection, you'll want to sign up for Google's Nest Aware subscription plan. Plans are available from $5 to $30 per month, with discounts available for annual subscriptions.

Don't forget when setting up your Nest and Google Home accounts to enable two-factor authentication for enhanced privacy protection. If you need even more account security, consider looking into Google's Advanced Protection Program.

If you started reading this guide having not previously owned any Nest devices and are ready to give them a try, we suggest starting first with the smaller Nest Hub and the Nest Hello Video Doorbell. Once you're comfortable with that setup, you can begin adding additional video cameras, locks, and other smart home accessories.