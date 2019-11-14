The Pixel 4's new camera app introduces several changes to the interface, and for the most part it's still dead simple to use. But there are a couple advanced features and modes, like the dual exposure sliders, that improve its shooting capabilities. Once you know what these sliders do, they can take your photography to the next level.

How to use the Pixel 4's dual exposure sliders

First thing's first: how to show the sliders so you can use them. There's no way to show the exposure sliders on the camera interface all the time, but they're available any time you tap anywhere the viewfinder. The sliders show up for several seconds, and stay longer if you make any slider adjustments.

It takes only a few minutes playing with the sliders to see how they can change a photo.

In order to effectively use the dual exposure sliders, you need to understand some basic photography principles. The left (or top, in portrait) slider is the overall brightness slider, and the right (or bottom) slider is the shadows slider. Most people will understand what changing the brightness means — it adjusts the light sensitivity of the camera, brightening or darkening the entire frame by a set amount. Adjusting the shadows is a bit more nuanced — this adjusts the brightness of only the dark parts of the frame, which has a much more subtle effect because it leaves the remaining whites and colors untouched.

Taking a few minutes to move the sliders around while pointed at a static subject will quickly introduce you to their capabilities. Slide them to the left (or up, in portrait) to increase brightness, and to the right (or down) to decrease brightness.

When the scene you're shooting has a relatively consistent amount of light across the entire frame, sometimes you just need to adjust the overall brightness to get the whole-scene look you desire. However, in cases where you have a scene of mixed lighting, or are trying to emphasize the dark or light parts specifically, the shadows slider can be more useful — and its effect is typically more subtle.