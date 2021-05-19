Google Messages WebSource: Android Central

Most popular messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram offer solutions to answer your messages from a computer, whether via a dedicated desktop app or through a web browser. Have you ever looked longingly at an Apple product-using friend or colleague who was able to answer their phone's text messages on their computer because of iMessage integration and wished for something similar as an Android devotee? Well, guess what? There is. It's called Google Messages (you've heard of it!). I'll show you how easy it is to use Google Messages from a web browser on your PC or Mac computer or even a Chromebook. Let's get started.

How to use Google Messages from a web browser

  1. From your browser (I'm using Google Chrome), go to messages.google.com.

    How To Google Messages Web 1Source: Android Central

  2. Open Google Messages from your phone.
  3. Tap on the three dot menu in the top right corner of the app.

  4. Tap on Messages for web.

    How To Google Messages Phone 1How To Google Messages Phone 2How To Google Messages Phone 3Source: Android Central

  5. Tap on the blue QR code scanner button.

  6. Aim the camera at the QR code on your computer screen.

    How To Google Messages Phone 4How To Google Messages Phone 5Source: Android Central

  7. Tap Yes when it asks if you want to remember this computer (however, don't do this if you're on a shared or public device).

    How To Google Messages Web 2Source: Android Central

Now that your phone is linked to Google Messages on your computer's browser, you can send and respond to text messages without digging your phone out of your pocket or purse or wherever you left it.

How to use Google Messages from a Chromebook

There are actually three ways that you can use Google Messages from a Chromebook. You can do so in the Chrome browser as demonstrated above, you can do so from the Google Messages progressive web app (PWA), or you can do so by linking your phone to your Chromebook. Since we've already gone over the first method, we'll address the other two here.

  1. Open the Chrome Launcher on your Chromebook.

    How To Google Messages Chromebook 1Source: Android Central

  2. Locate Google Messages and click or tap to open.

    How To Google Messages ChromebookSource: Android Central

  3. Open Google Messages from your phone.
  4. Click or tap on the three dot menu in the top right corner of the app.

  5. Click or tap on Messages for web.

    How To Google Messages Phone 1How To Google Messages Phone 2How To Google Messages Phone 3Source: Android Central

  6. Click or tap on the blue QR code scanner button.

  7. Aim the camera at the QR code on your computer screen.

    How To Google Messages Phone 4How To Google Messages Phone 5Source: Android Central

  8. Click or tap Yes when it asks if you want to remember this computer (however, don't do this if you're on a shared or public device).

So now you know how to use Google Messages from a Chromebook via the Google Messages PWA (which is essentially just using the Chrome Browser), but there is still one more way you can use Google Messages on a Chromebook, and that's by setting your phone as a Connected device. Once that's done, you'll want to go into your Chromebook settings to make sure you've enabled messages.

  1. From the toolbar, tap on the settings (gear-shaped) icon.

    How To Google Messages Chromebook 5Source: Android Central

  2. Under Connected devices, tap on the drop-down arrow.

    How To Google Messages Chromebook 6Source: Android Central

  3. Toggle Messages to the on setting.

    How To Google Messages Chromebook 3Source: Android Central

Now you can respond to Google Messages from your phone, even if you haven't connected it in the browser or PWA as we've outlined above!

