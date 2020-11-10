Whether you're a seasoned veteran or your a Playstation newbie, chances are at some point you're going to get stuck and need to know how to get a little bit of help with the PS5 game you're playing. Thankfully, Sony has made this process just about as simple as it could be. In the steps below, we'll show you how to get in-game help so that you can progress through all the levels and objectives in your favorite PS5 games.

How to use Game Help on PS5

Hit the PS button on your DualSense controller. Select the activity card that you wish to use (here, we'll select Frigid Floes). On the card, you'll see a prompt telling you what you need to do to complete the level or task. Click on that objective. Click the play button to watch a short video explanation of the objective. When you've read the prompt, click Resume to continue your gameplay.

