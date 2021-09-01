Google Chrome is a powerful web browser. Yet it has grown into so much more than just a program to look up funny memes online. It also serves as the basis for some of our favorite computers like Chromebooks. Google continues to evolve the software and is always working on new features to make Chrome even better. In July 2021, Chrome 92 was released, and it packed a lot of new tools such as Chrome Actions. With this new feature, you get shortcuts to many helpful functions like translating a web page, updating your passwords, and even managing your security settings without leaving your browser. Let's get into how you can get more done, faster, with Chrome Actions.

How to use Chrome Actions

Chrome Actions allows you to access features within the browser faster by typing a trigger word into the search bar. Currently, Chrome Actions is only available on Chromebooks and PCs, but it will be coming soon to all compatible devices. As for how to start using Chrome Actions, here's a breakdown of how that works.