I know this is a First World Problem, but I wanted to get a new monitor for my Chromebook on Amazon and saw that I would likely have to wait up to a month for the delivery because it isn't considered an "essential item." Fair enough, but I still need to get my work done. So what was I to do? Thankfully, I discovered that Best Buy is still open for business, and I was able to order my monitor through bestbuy.com and schedule to pick it up curbside later this week. Just watch how easy it is to do this; you can thank me later!

Products used in this guide

How to use Best Buy's Curbside Pickup

Go to bestbuy.com or open the Best Buy mobile app. Search for your items, and add them to your cart. Upon checkout, select Curbside Pickup before you place your order. Check your email for order confirmation and pickup time. Drive on down to your local Best Buy. Follow the pickup instructions from the email to know where to park and how to notify the Best Buy team that you have arrived. Be sure to bring a photo ID and the credit card used to place your order. (I would make sure you have the order confirmation as well). A Best Buy team member will bring the items out to you. You can pop your trunk and they'll place them inside, or leave a door open for them to do the same.

In my monitor example, the item was available for pickup in a few short days (still better than four+ weeks from Amazon). Other items will have different availability, so be sure to check that before you purchase. Many are available for pickup on the day you place your order!

Note that while Curbside Pickup is widely available, it may not be available in every location. You can check the availability on the Best Buy website when you select Curbside Pickup for your order. The site will attempt to find close locations based on your IP address, but you can adjust your location manually.

Our top equipment picks

In case you need a separate monitor to get your work done from home on a laptop, here's the one that I'm picking up. Oh, and while you're at it, go ahead and sign up for the My Best Buy membership program. Might as well start earning some points for your Best Buy purchases!