Sonos speakers are constantly evolving and getting better with new updates over time. Here's how to check and make sure your Sonos devices are running the latest available software to ensure you have the best experience possible.

How to update your Sonos system

Open the Sonos app on your phone. Tap the More button on the bottom navigation bar. Tap Settings. Scroll down and tap System Updates.

Once you're here, there are a couple things to take note of. Make sure the Automatic Updates option is toggled on as you see in the screenshot below. With this enabled, your Sonos speakers will automatically update themselves in the background without you having to do anything.

You can tap the Scheduled button to select if you want those automatic updates to happen in the morning, afternoon, evening, or overnight.

Alternatively, you can also tap the Check for Updates button to manually check and see if there's an update waiting for you.

