Fitbit Versa 2 next to a OnePlus 7 Pro running the Fitbit mobile appSource: Joe Maring / Android Central

Fitbit makes some of the most popular fitness trackers and smartwatches out there, and in an effort to make sure its products are as good as possible, the company often rolls out software updates to add new features and fix pesky bugs. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to update your Fitbit to the latest available software!

How to update your Fitbit

Note — we're using a Fitbit Versa 2 for this example, but the steps are the same no matter which Fitbit you have.

  1. Open the Fitbit app on your phone.
  2. Tap your profile icon in the upper-left corner.
  3. Tap the Fitbit you want to update (you'll see a red circular icon by its name).

  4. Tap Update Tracker Software.

    Fitbit app Today pageFitbit account pageFitbit app tracker pageSource: Joe Maring / Android Central

  5. Tap Start Update.
  6. Wait for the update to finish.

  7. Tap Done.

    Fitbit app starting a software updateDownloading a software update in the Fitbit appFinished software update in the Fitbit appSource: Joe Maring / Android Central

With that done, you've successfully updated your Fitbit tracker/smartwatch to the latest available software. These updates can be pretty large in size, so it's a good idea to make sure you're connected to a reliable Wi-Fi network before beginning it.

Also, if you don't see the red banner in the app telling you to update your software, that means there isn't an update waiting for you.

