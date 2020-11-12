Ps5 Hero With DualsenseSource: Jennifer Locke / Android Central

Online connection problems on PS5 may not always be the result of the PlayStation Network going down. There are a few steps you can take to solve these problems on your own if they persist, and it may be as simple as unplugging your router or restarting your console.

Products used in this guide

Connect to your router: Cat 7 Ethernet Cable (From $8 at Amazon)

Troubleshoot through PS5 settings

  1. Go to Settings.

  2. Select Network.

    PS5 Network Connection StatusSource: Android Central

  3. Select Connection Status.
  4. Select Test Internet Connection.

Reconnect to Wi-Fi

  1. Go to Settings.
  2. Select Network.
  3. Select Settings.

  4. Select Set Up Internet Connection.

    PS5 Network SettingsSource: Android Central

On the next screen you'll see a list of registered networks (if you connected one previously) and all Wi-Fi networks it has found in your vicinity. Select your Wi-Fi and try reconnecting.

Use a wired connection

  1. Go to Settings.
  2. Select Network.

  3. Select Settings.

    PS5 Network Connection StatusSource: Android Central

  4. Select Set Up Internet Connection.

  5. Scroll down to the bottom and select Set Up Manually.

    Set Up Internet LanSource: Android Central

  6. Select Use a LAN Cable.

    Set Up Internet LanSource: Android Central

  7. Change the settings you'd like to use on the next screen and select Done.

    Set Up Internet LanSource: Android Central

Power cycle your router

You can make fun of people who say "have you tried turning it off and on again," but the reality is it's a tried and true method that works. If you're router isn't connecting properly, you might just need to unplug it for several seconds. Alternatively, there should be a small Reset button located on it which you can press with the tip of a pencil or paperclip.

Router Reset ButtonSource: Android Central

Restart your PS5 from Safe Mode

Just like the PS4, the PS5 has a Safe Mode and you can access it the exact same way. This wil not hurt your console in any way or delete any of your data (unless you choose to reset your PS5 or restore its default settings). All Safe Mode does is start up your console with its most basic functions to help you solve whatever issues you may be having.

  1. Completely turn off your console.
  2. Press and hold the power button until you hear two beeps, one upon pressing it and another several seconds later.
  3. Connect your DualSense controller to your PS5 with a USB cable.
  4. Press the PlayStation button on your controller to turn on your console and access Safe Mode.
  5. Select Restart PS5, which should be the first option on the list.

Contact PlayStation

If all else fails and you know that the PlayStation Network is up, you may need to contact PlayStation Support.

Wired connection

Cat 7 Ethernet Cable

Plug it in directly

Shoddy Wi-Fi signals and a bad internet connection can sometimes be circumvented with the use of an Ethernet cable. It may not solve all of your problems, but it's a solid way to start.

Greatness awaits

PlayStation 5

Next-gen is finally here

You can buy a PS5 right now, and it's set to be Sony's most powerful console with a super fast SSD, 3.5GHz CPU, and 10.28 TFLOP GPU. No piece of technology is without faults, so be sure you know what to do if you encounter any errors.

All-digital

PS5 Digital Edition

Leave physical games behind

The PS5 Digital Edition packs in every bit of greatness the standard PS5 does, and does it for just $399. It might not have a disc drive, but the future is heading towards a more digital age every day.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.