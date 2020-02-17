Long-term fans of The Bachelor and its spin offs will be rooting for Peter in a big way - the 28-year-old from Virginia had his heart broken in last year's season of The Bachelorette, after he was jilted by former Miss Alabama Hannah Brown.

The Bachelor franchise has kept loved-up viewers entertained for nearly two decades, leaving a trail of tear-filled limo exits while also being responsible for several televised weddings. Now in its 24th season, the lucky man dishing out the roses this time out is Delta Airlines pilot Peter Weber, who will be trying his best to find THE ONE from 30 hopeful ladies.

We're a good way through Season 24 of The Bachelor already and so far the ride has been a fairly bumpy one for Peter and the women vying for his heart, with awkward three-on-one dates and a number of dramatic eliminations.

Now down to the final four contenders, this week's installment sees Peter try to make a good impression with Hannah Ann, Kelsey, Madison, and Victoria F's families during the show's always tense hometown dates. Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of The Bachelor 2020 no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

The Bachelor 2020: Where and when?

The Bachelor airs on Monday via ABC at 8 p.m. local time in the U.S. with each episode normally lasting for an hour, however the episode length has at times varied wildly this year (the season premiere lasted a marathon three hours).

Watch The Bachelor 2020 online from outside your country

We have details for how US, UK, Australian and Canadian reality show fans can watch the show further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching The Bachelor live, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

