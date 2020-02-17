The Bachelor franchise has kept loved-up viewers entertained for nearly two decades, leaving a trail of tear-filled limo exits while also being responsible for several televised weddings. Now in its 24th season, the lucky man dishing out the roses this time out is Delta Airlines pilot Peter Weber, who will be trying his best to find THE ONE from 30 hopeful ladies.
Long-term fans of The Bachelor and its spin offs will be rooting for Peter in a big way - the 28-year-old from Virginia had his heart broken in last year's season of The Bachelorette, after he was jilted by former Miss Alabama Hannah Brown.
We're a good way through Season 24 of The Bachelor already and so far the ride has been a fairly bumpy one for Peter and the women vying for his heart, with awkward three-on-one dates and a number of dramatic eliminations.
Now down to the final four contenders, this week's installment sees Peter try to make a good impression with Hannah Ann, Kelsey, Madison, and Victoria F's families during the show's always tense hometown dates. Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of The Bachelor 2020 no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.
The Bachelor 2020: Where and when?
The Bachelor airs on Monday via ABC at 8 p.m. local time in the U.S. with each episode normally lasting for an hour, however the episode length has at times varied wildly this year (the season premiere lasted a marathon three hours).
Watch The Bachelor 2020 online from outside your country
We have details for how US, UK, Australian and Canadian reality show fans can watch the show further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching The Bachelor live, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some more options that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch The Bachelor. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch The Bachelor 2020 online in the US exclusively on ABC
ABC is the home of The Bachelor and the broadcaster's online service, ABC GO will be showing each episode live as well as offering free VOD streaming of all the network's popular shows. If you're not a cable subscriber and don't have an antenna, there are a number of other streaming alternatives for watching Peter Weber's quest for love unfold.
- Hulu with Live TV - $44.99 per month - As well as giving you access to ABC, the service includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.
- Sling TV - $20 for first month - Both of Sling TV's Blue and Orange $20-a-month base bundles include ABC. If you're a new customer, you can get the first month free.
- YouTube TV - $49.99 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to ABC as well as other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.
- AT&T TV Now - $65 per month - With this you also get ABC and a variety of other channels. AT&T offers a free 50-hour DVR to record shows for watching later.
Hulu with Live TV your best bet
In addition to offering up Fox so you can see who the Bachelor may fall in love with, Hulu with Live TV has 60 channels and a library of on-demand TV shows and movies included. You get a personal DVR and can access the streaming platform from all popular devices, like your phone, tablet, Roku, Fire TV, Xbox, and more.
Hulu
Tune in and watch the Bachelor fall in love as it happens, and then stick around to watch more of your favorite TV shows easily.
Live stream The Bachelor 2020 live in Canada
There's great news for Canadian Bachelor fanatics - Citytv is showing new episodes every week at 7 p.m. Eastern / 4 p.m. Pacific - that's a whole hour before ABC broadcasts the show in the US.
You can watch online at citytv.com or via the citytv iOS or Android apps.
How to stream the Bachelor 2020 live in the UK
While The Bachelor is currently airing on ITVBe in the UK, it's an entire season behind.
With no confirmed date or broadcaster for Season 24, if you're a reality fan in the UK the only guaranteed way to watch the 2020 installment of the show is to use a VPN as outlined above and tune into one of the stations from around the world showing season 24. Do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the country the service is from.
Live stream The Bachelor 2020 live in Australia
As with the UK, there's no broadcaster currently showing Season 24 Down Under, so if you're desperate to watch the show in tandem with US audiences, you'll need to take a look at our VPN guide above.
Live stream The Bachelor 2020 live in New Zealand
Unlike their Antipodean neighbours, Bachelor fans in New Zealand can get their fix each week as TVNZ is showing Season 24 in tandem with the U.S., with episodes going out at 9 p.m. every Tuesday.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.