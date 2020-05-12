Just because live events are cancelled for the time being doesn't mean you're out of luck when it comes to seeing your favorite artists perform this year. Instagram, YouTube, and other platforms have been taken over with live and pre-recorded performances from some of the world's most talented performers, and now one of the biggest shows to date is about to hit ABC: Taylor Swift's City of Lover concert. Recorded back in September of last year, the show took place in Paris at the L'Olympia Theater where Swift performed 16 songs from various albums, including live performance debuts of Lover tracks like "Death by a Thousand Cuts", "Cornelia Street", and "The Man" as well as radio hits like "I Knew You Were Trouble", "Love Story", and "Shake It Off". While there's no word on whether the televised performance will include every song, the show is sure to bring some relief to Swifties upset by Taylor's upcoming Lover Fest dates being rescheduled from this summer to 2021.

Taylor Swift's City of Lover concert: When & where The City of Lover concert premieres on ABC on Sunday, May 17 at 10 p.m. EST, right after the season finale of American Idol (filmed entirely on iPhone 11 devices). If you're unable to watch the concert special as it airs live, you can catch it the next day streaming on Hulu and Disney+. How to watch City of Lover concert live in the U.S. Plenty of streaming services give you access to stream ABC live when the City of Lover concert airs on Sunday night, but Hulu with Live TV is one of our favorites. Plans start at $55 per month, though with its free trial, you can watch the concert without even paying for the service.

Hulu with Live TV Hulu with Live TV lets you watch ABC and stream the City of Lover concert when it airs this Sunday night! You can stream the show at any time starting the following day with any Hulu plan. Start streaming with Hulu

If you don't mind watching the concert the following day, beginning May 18 you'll be able to stream it whenever you'd like on Hulu with its base plan and Disney+. How to watch City of Lover concert live from anywhere Fans in the U.S. shouldn't have much trouble accessing Hulu to watch Taylor Swift's concert as it airs on ABC, and the trials offered makes it free to watch even if you're not currently a paying member. However, for those living anywhere else, watching Taylor's City of Lover concert live will be a bit more difficult. Luckily, a VPN will help you access Hulu no matter where you are so you can watch the concert's premiere this weekend. VPNs are easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you another layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, though we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other affordable options? Even more VPN services are on sale right now if you're looking to compare ExpressVPN to others.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Taylor Swift's City of Lover concert special as it airs live. Plus, ExpressVPN has a few great deals you don't want to miss out on right now. See latest price at ExpressVPN