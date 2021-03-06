The Chromecast with Google TV is a great little streaming device, but not every Android TV app is accessible on it. Even Google-owned services like Stadia aren't available on Google TV yet, but because Android is an open platform, you can install apps from outside the Google Play Store. You'll have to dig into the system settings a little bit to enable installation of unknown apps — Google has it disabled until you turn on Developer mode. But with these easy steps, you'll be streaming with all of your favorite apps to your heart's content in no time. Here's our guide on how to sideload apps on Google TV.

Products used in this guide

Google's latest streamer: Google Chromecast with Google TV ($50 at Best Buy)

Add all the ports: AUKEY Link PD Pro ($40 at Amazon)

Slide and save: SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive (From $9 at Amazon)

For local and cloud files: Solid Explorer (Free at Google Play)

How to enable the installation of outside apps

Press the Home button on your Chromecast with Google TV remote. Press the right button on your remote over until the side menu opens. Select Settings. Select System. Select About. Scroll down and click Android TV OS Build repeatedly until a toast notification appears saying, "You are now a developer."

You can now press the home button and go back to the main menu. Now that Developer options are turned on, you'll be able to grant the permission to install from outside sources when you try to open an APK.

How to sideload an app on Chromecast with Google TV

I'm using the Stadia APK from APK Mirror for this example, and I use Solid Explorer as the file manager for sideloading and browsing external drives on my Chromecast with Google TV.

In order to sideload an APK, you have to be able to access it on your Google TV and that means either connecting a flash drive to your Chromecast with Google TV via a compatible USB-C hub or using a file explorer that can connect to Google Drive. I prefer using the flash drive because then I don't have to worry about something going wrong because my internet cut out at a weird time. But, if you don't have a spare USB-C hub or flash drive, you can connect Solid Explorer to Google Drive through the Storage manager in the three-dot menu next to the settings gear in the Solid Explorer main menu.

Connect your flash drive to your Chromecast with Google TV via USB-C hub. Open Solid Explorer from your app menu. If the app opens to Internal Storage, navigate left to the main menu. Select the flash drive your app is installed on — or open the Google Drive you've linked to Solid Explorer if you're using the cloud method instead. Locate and select the app APK file on either your flash drive or in your Google Drive. Select Package Installer. Select Settings. Select Solid Explorer to toggle the permission on. Press the back button on your remote. Select the app APK file again. Select Package Installer. Select Install. Once the app is done installing, select Done to finish the process or Open if you want to immediately use your new app.

Compatibility and layout issues