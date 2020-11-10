When there are young members of your household, you'll likely want some form of control over the types of media they have access to. On PS5, Sony lets you set parental controls to restrict the age ratings of games and DVDs you can use. Because a lot of the best games on PS5 happen to be rated T or M, it's wise to familiarize yourself with these settings.
How to set up parental controls on PS5
- Go to Settings.
Select Family and Parental Controls.
Select PS5 Console Restrictions.
- Enter the restriction passcode (defaults to 0000).
From here you can change the restrictions for creating new accounts, access parental controls for new users, temporarily disable restrictions, and change the passcode. It's important to note that parental controls will be applied to new users and guests who have not signed in to the PlayStation Network.
Since you're likely mostly concerned about setting content limits, you'll want to select Parental Controls for New Users. This is where you'll be able to set the age rating for playable PS5 and PS4 games, set the age limit for Blu-rays and DVDs, restrict web browsing, and restrict PSVR use. If you're curious about ESRB age ratings, you can learn more at the ESRB's website.
The PS4 has more parental controls you can adjust, which we could not find on the PS5 currently. Things like a monthly spending limit and restrictions on communicating with other players appear to be absent. These may be added in the future (or hidden within the settings somewhere) so we'll update this once we learn more.
