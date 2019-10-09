When it comes to solving problems, sometimes the best thing you can do is restart. Ideally, you shouldn't have to ever restart your Fitbit. Alas, we don't live in a perfect world. There are a few different restart methods depending on which model you have. Fortunately, the process only takes a few minutes. The following issues could potentially be fixed by restarting your Fitbit:
- Your tracker isn't syncing
- Your tracker won't respond to button presses, taps, or swipes
- Your tracker won't turn on even when it's fully charged
- Your tracker isn't tracking your activity
How to restart your Fitbit
The great thing about restarting your Fitbit is it won't delete any of your tracked activity. You don't need to be worried about losing all the hard work you've put in to reaching your goals. All of your stats will be safe and sound. You can read through this guide or click the link below to the device you're looking to restart.
- How to restart Fitbit Ace or Alta
- How to restart Fitbit Ace 2 or Inspire
- How to restart Fitbit Blaze, Ionic, or Versa
- How to restart Fitbit Charge 2 or 3
- How to restart Fitbit Flex 2
- How to restart Fitbit One
- How to restart Fitbit Zip
How to restart your Fitbit Ace or Alta Series
- Start by plugging your charging cable into your computer or USB wall charger.
- Plug your tracker into the charging cable, making sure the pins are securely locked with the tracker's port.
- The connection is secure when the tracker vibrates and the battery icon indicates that it's charging.
- Press the button on the end of the charging cable three times with a slight pause between each press.
- When the Fitbit logo appears, the tracker has restarted and you can unplug the cable.
You're good to go. Get that stylish band back on your wrist and start strutting your stuff!
How to restart your Fitbit Ace 2 or Inspire Series
- Plug the charging cable into your computer or USB wall charger.
- Hold the other end of the cable near the port on the back of the tracker until the magnet attaches.
- Make sure the pins on the charging cable are securely connected with the port.
- Press and hold the button on your tracker for five seconds then release the button.
- A smile icon and vibration means the tracker has restarted.
There's no excuse not to get back to tracking now.
How to restart your Fitbit Blaze, Ionic, or Versa Series
- For Fitbit Versa and Ionic, press and hold the back and bottom buttons until you see the Fitbit logo.
- For Fitbit Versa Lite Edition and Fitbit Versa 2, hold the back button for 10 seconds then release.
- If you're still having issues with your device, turn it off and turn it back on.
That should turn your dumbwatch back into a smartwatch.
How to restart your Fitbit Charge 2 or 3
- If you can't sync your Fitbit Charge 3 or you're having trouble with connected GPS or tracking, you can restart your tracker from your wrist. From the clock face, swipe to Settings and tap Reboot Device.
- If it doesn't respond, plug the charging cable into your computer or USB wall charger.
- Secure the other end of the charging cable to the port on the back of the tracker with the the pins on the charging cable securely attached to the port.
- The connection is secure when your tracker vibrates and you see a battery icon on the display.
- For Charge 2: press and hold the button on your tracker for 4 seconds**. When the Fitbit logo appears and the tracker vibrates, it has restarted.
- For Charge 3: press and hold the button on your tracker for 8 seconds then release the button.
- A smile icon and vibration means the tracker restarted.
Your tracker should be up and running again, so unplug it from the charging cable and get moving!
How to restart your Fitbit Flex 2
- Plug the charging cable into your computer or USB wall charger.
- Remove the pebble from the wristband and press it into the charging cable's compartment. The pins on the charging cable must be aligned with the pins on the back of the pebble to securely lock into place.
- The connection is secure when the pebble vibrates and the blinking indicator lights appear.
- Press the button on the charging cable below the tracker compartment three times within five seconds.
- The tracker vibrates each time you press the button. After the third press, all the lights will flash simultaneously, meaning the pebble has restarted
- If you miss the lights but the pebble resumes charging, this also means the restart was successful
You can remove the pebble from the charger and put it back into your Flex 2. Now back to regularly scheduled programming!
How to restart your Fitbit One
- Plug the charging cable into your computer.
- Plug your Fitbit One tracker into the charging cable, making sure the gold contacts on your tracker align with the gold contacts in the inside of the charger.
- Hold down your tracker's button for 10-12 seconds.
- Remove your tracker from the charging cable and press the tracker's button until the screen turns on.
Your Fitbit One should boot up in just a few seconds and be ready to track once again.
How to restart your Fitbit Zip
Since the Zip has a removable battery the restart process is essentially a battery pull.
- Open the door to the battery in the back using the battery door tool.
- Remove the battery.
- Wait 10 seconds.
- Reinsert the battery back in with the "+" facing up and close the battery door.
- The version number will appear on the screen followed by a series of smiley faces, which indicates the restart was successful.
Smile on and continue tracking.
