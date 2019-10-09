When it comes to solving problems, sometimes the best thing you can do is restart. Ideally, you shouldn't have to ever restart your Fitbit. Alas, we don't live in a perfect world. There are a few different restart methods depending on which model you have. Fortunately, the process only takes a few minutes. The following issues could potentially be fixed by restarting your Fitbit:

Your tracker isn't syncing

Your tracker won't respond to button presses, taps, or swipes

Your tracker won't turn on even when it's fully charged

Your tracker isn't tracking your activity

How to restart your Fitbit

The great thing about restarting your Fitbit is it won't delete any of your tracked activity. You don't need to be worried about losing all the hard work you've put in to reaching your goals. All of your stats will be safe and sound. You can read through this guide or click the link below to the device you're looking to restart.

How to restart your Fitbit Ace or Alta Series