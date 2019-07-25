Buying new controllers when your controller stops working can get expensive. One first culprits you should suspect should be the controller's battery. Fortunately, batteries are cheap and easy to replace. We have the guide you need to make that job a snap.

Products used in this guide

Note: This How-to is specific to the DualShock 4 1st Generation. It will work with both types of the controller but make sure you have the right battery. The rule of thumb is that if you can see the light shining through your touchpad then you have the newer generation of DualShock 4, and you should use this battery. If you don't see the light on your touchpad then you need the other battery in the list.

Big thanks to the team over at iFixit for figuring all this out. They are a great bunch and make some excellent content. A word of warning; this will likely void your warranty on the DualShock 4, so if you are still in the Warranty time, you are better off sending it back. If you are outside of your warranty, continue at your own risk.

How to Replace the battery

Use the small crosshead screwdriver from the set to unscrew all the screws on the back of the DualShock 4. (keep them very safe) Squeeze the left handle on the bottom to allow you to push one of the small plastic pry bars into it. Pull down on the pry bar to pop open the cover. Move the pry bar all the way around the front of the controller to loosen the case. Use the pry bar on the back near the Start and Options button. Be careful; three little pieces will come out as you do. These will need to go back in before the end. Very carefully lift the top of the DualShock off of the bottom, taking care not to break the small ribbon on the inside. Check the orientation of the ribbon to make sure you put it back correctly. Remove the ribbon to separate the two halves. The connector is delicate so be careful Now you can see the battery locate its connector. Using a pair of tweezers carefully lift the connector out of its socket. Make sure you don't damage the connector on the DualShock 4. Place the battery into the slot and attach the connector back into the socket, making sure to put it in the right way. Reverse this entire step by step guide to putting the DualShock back together. Make sure you put the three small pieces back into place, as well as making sure to close the body together firmly.

While this is an easy enough replacement, there are moments you need to be extra careful. You really don't want to have to pull the whole thing apart again because you forgot one of the trigger springs. If everything went well though, you should have a fully working DualShock 4 controller once again.

Our top equipment picks

These are the mandatory or core equipment selections. Optional or ancillary equipment will follow.