Recharging your Ultra Mobile account online is quick and easy, with just a few steps to add up to 12 months of service. You can also enable Auto Renew on your plan, so you don't have to worry about manually renewing each month. You can recharge your account on Ultra Mobile's website or using the Ultra Mobile app on your phone. How to recharge Ultra Mobile online You can recharge your Ultra Mobile account either in a web browser at ultramobile.com or by using the Ultra Mobile app. You will need to sign in to the account you used to activate your Ultra Mobile SIM originally for either option. If you're not sure about your credentials, be sure to recover them before your service runs out, as Ultra Mobile will use SMS texting to recover your password. Navigate to ultramobile.com/account in a web browser. Sign in with the credentials you used when you activated your Ultra Mobile SIM. From the home page, click Renew on the left side of the page.

If you have already added payment information to your account, select your preferred method Review your order and click Purchase Now to complete the order. You can also enable auto-renew here. This will renew the plan you had before. If you want to change your plan or term length, click Manage Plan instead of Renew. You can select a new plan here and scroll to the bottom of the page to set it as the plan for your next term. If you enable Auto Renew, it will automatically apply the changes when your current plan runs out. The steps to recharge on the mobile app are nearly identical. Download the Ultra Mobile app from the Google Play Store. Open the Ultra Mobile app. You may need to sign in here if you haven't already. Tap the white **Renewal Now button. Confirm your order and tap Purchase Now to complete the order.

If you want to change your plan on mobile. Switch to the Plans tab to select a new plan. Overall, recharging your Ultra Mobile plan online is quick and easy as long as you don't let your service run out. Ultra Mobile will send a text message to remind you when you're almost out of time, but it's best to plan ahead to make sure you have your account information ready to go. Don't forget you can also save some money by signing up for a longer-term if you think you'll be around for a while. You'll need an Ultra Mobile SIM To get started with Ultra Mobile, you'll first need to order a SIM. This SIM will come with your first plan included. You will also need a phone compatible with T-Mobile's network that was either purchased unlocked or was unlocked by your previous carrier. If you're ready for an upgrade, you can grab one of the best Android phones to get started with Ultra Mobile.