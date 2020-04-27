Generally, you should keep things as basic as possible. All it takes to clean a screen is a microfiber cloth. Start cleaning gently with the cloth and make sure you don't put too much pressure on the screen. If there's a lot of grime, you can dip the microfiber cloth in warm or distilled water. If you're using water or distilled water, make sure you soak just a portion of the microfiber cloth in it and not the entire thing.

You have to be particularly careful when cleaning a laptop screen, and need to stay away from using harsh chemicals to clean one. Most screens come with a thin outer film that can easily wear away when you use disinfectant wipes like Clorox or Lysol, so avoid using those products to clean your laptop. If you see a glossy finish on your laptop screen, do not use any cleaning agent on the display.

Computer monitors pick up dirt and grime just like everything else, and this is particularly true for laptop screens. Unlike other gadgets, you can't just use disinfectant wipes to clean down a monitor or laptop screen. More often than not, these screens have a protective layer of film that will wear away if you use harsh chemicals. Now that a lot of us are working from home and are worried more about cleanliness, here's how you can safely clean your computer monitor or laptop screen.

The key here is to clean the surface of the screen without damaging it. Avoid using an old T-shirt to clean your laptop screen because the fibers usually leave lint or may even scratch the surface of the screen. Make sure you also power off the laptop and don't have it plugged in when you start cleaning.

How to properly clean your computer monitor

How to disinfect your laptop screen or computer monitor

Unlike a mouse or keyboard, you can't just use a Clorox or Lysol wipe to clean your screen. If you're worried about germs, you should get a screen protector for your laptop screen. This way, you add a physical layer of protection, and it serves as a barrier against germs and bacteria. J

ust make sure you measure your monitor correctly (you have to measure it diagonally) and make sure you get the right size. It's easy to install a screen protector, and you can use a disinfectant wipe like Clorox to clean it. And even if something untoward occurs, it is just a matter of switching out the screen protector.

As for disinfecting a monitor, the best option is to use distilled water on a microfiber cloth to wipe it down. You could get a screen protector for your monitor as well if you want to be extra sure, but in most cases using distilled water with a microfiber cloth is more than enough to get the job done.

For most monitors and laptop screens, a gentle clean with a microfiber cloth is more than adequate. But if you're worried about germs and want to disinfect the screen, a better option would be to get a screen protector that adds a physical layer of protection. A screen protector ensures germs don't make it onto the screen in the first place, and you can easily disinfectant the screen protector with the likes of Clorox or Lysol.