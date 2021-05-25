Previewing a link in Chrome on Android is a useful feature. When you're browsing the web, you don't necessarily always want to open every link you encounter. This is especially true in research, like, when you want to find the best Android phones. Often when you're looking for something on the web, you won't necessarily find it in the first link you click. Before, you could open a link in a new tab, then close that tab if it wasn't right.
Now, by previewing a link in Chrome, you can get a smaller browser window that slides up and loads the page. You can navigate that page and even click deeper links if you want. When you're done, the preview window is easy to dismiss. Plus, this feature is turned on by default so that you can do it now. We'll show you how.
- Find a link you want to preview and long tap on it.
- In the menu that comes up, tap Preview page.
The new link will open on a page that slides up from the top. You can dismiss that page by sliding it back down from the grab bar or tapping the X. If you want to open that page for real, tap on the box with the arrow in the upper right corner. This will open the page as part of a tab group.
Previewing a page is handy because it gives you a quick way to make sure the link goes to the page you want. If it does, you can open it up. If it doesn't, it's easy to dismiss.
Forget Project Starline, VR already adds humanity back into communication
Project Starline is an amazing piece of tech Google showed off at Google I/O 2021, but you won't have to wait for a distant future in order to experience realistic-feeling communication right now.
Fitbit Inspire 2 review: The little fitness tracker that gets me
In the fall of 2020, Fitbit announced several new smart fitness watches, including the feature-packed Sense, and an update to its popular Versa line with the Versa 3. But perhaps the best value out of all the new trackers is the understated Inspire 2. Here is our review.
Review: The Fitbit Versa 3 just might be the best Google smartwatch
While it may have been slightly underbaked when it was first released, a series of software updates have made the Fitbit Versa 3 my favorite Google smartwatch. Top-rate health tracking and great Google Assistant integration are just two of the reasons I think you should consider this wearable.
Keep your wallet put away and pay with your Wear OS watch
Ready to start paying for your coffee with just your watch? Here are all the Wear OS devices that support Google Pay!