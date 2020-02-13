Xbox One soon reaches for the skies, with Microsoft on track to deliver its Project xCloud game-streaming service. Bringing full-fledged console gaming to smartphones, the ambitious platform provides the best of Xbox while on-the-go. Here's what to expect from ongoing Project xCloud preview trials across the globe. What is Xbox Project xCloud?

Poised to mobilize Microsoft's gaming portfolio, Project xCloud is an upcoming cloud-based game streaming service based on the existing Xbox One family. Leveraging the firm's cloud dominance, Project xCloud expands Xbox gaming beyond physical consoles, reaching an untapped gaming crowd. First targeting low-latency mobile streaming, the service brings the power of an Xbox One to your existing mobile. And for select registrants, the service is finally on track for at-home testing. While Project xCloud will allow anyone to stream Xbox One games, the service formally divides between two separate components. At its heart lies true remote streaming, utilizing cloud-hosted consoles to serve games on your mobile phone. Since it's set to expand Microsoft's lineup of Xbox services, some form of subscription will likely tie into these offerings when officially releases. But for now, Microsoft has kickstarted Project xCloud trials in "Preview," available for free to all accepted applicants. Save big with VPN deals from ExpressVPN, NordVPN, Surfshark & more Project xCloud "Console Streaming" is an accompanying alternative for existing Xbox One owners, streaming your home console over the internet. This feature is free for those with an Xbox One console and takes the horsepower and games library on the move. Console Streaming is now available globally, across all Xbox markets. Related: Xbox Project xCloud Games List Where is Project xCloud available?

While Microsoft's established cloud infrastructure spans worldwide, custom Xbox server blades used by Project xCloud have first rolled out to select regions. The low-latency nature of game streaming requires relative proximity and will limit who can play initial public tests. The first wave of testing focused on the United States, United Kingdom, and South Korea — with Canada recently added. Microsoft Corporate Vice President of Gaming Cloud Kareem Choudhry confirmed 13 Azure regions were packing xCloud hardware in 2019, with "an initial emphasis on proximity to key game development centers." As unveiled at X019, Microsoft next sets sights on India, Japan, and Western Europe throughout 2020. Which phones will support Project xCloud?

Strapped PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip Make your phone and Xbox One controller an easy pairing The idea is simple, but the execution with this licensed phone clip makes it a no-brainer if you're playing the Project xCloud preview. $15 from Amazon

If you need a Project xCloud controller, Microsoft's entry-level third-generation controller is your best pick. Packing the required Bluetooth connectivity and a streamlined design, it's primed for your game streaming sessions.

Google's low-cost entries to the Pixel lineup balance impressive hardware at an affordable price, retaining much of its beloved premium handsets. Loaded with clean Android for Project xCloud and also among the first Google Stadia-compatible mobiles, there's no better game-streaming handheld on the market.