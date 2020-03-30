I think it's safe to say that you're probably going to be working from home for a while. As such, you're also probably going to be sitting in whatever chairs you have around the house to do that work in, and that may not be optimal for your comfort or productivity.

All the experts say that you really should work at a standing desk, but let's be serious here. Most people aren't going to go and buy an expensive standing desk to work from when they can use the kitchen island, or the dining room table, or any other semi-secluded space to tap at the keys on their laptop. That means you really need to buy the right chair.

The right chair is going to be different for everyone. Some want a racing-style gaming chair that looked like it came out of a cockpit, while others want something big and padded and "executive" looking, complete with the leather and brass hardware. But that's not what I'm talking about here. I'm talking about buying a chair that fits you so that you can be comfortable in it. Here are a few things you need to think about, so you buy the right chair the first time.

How tall are you?

Yes, your height makes a big difference when it comes to buying any sort of chair that's on a piston. Ideally, you want your feet to sit flat on the ground or a footrest that's built into the chair, so the height from the seat to the floor is essential.

A chair that's the wrong height is not only uncomfortable, it's also bad for your health.

Most chairs are built for the average person, so this is important if you're taller or shorter than most people. You probably never noticed it, but most chairs sold online will tell you the height of the seat in the description. This is why it's done — nothing, and I mean nothing is worse for your legs and lower back that having a chair that's too tall or too short.

While we're at it, resist the urge to buy a chair made for folks who weigh a little more than average, too. The piston in a chair made for hefty folks is stronger and won't compress as much if you are under a certain weight. That makes the seat too tall, and your thighs and feet will hate you every night.

Find a chair in your house that feels good to sit in, and measure how high the top of the seat is from the floor. Stay within a few inches either direction, and you should be OK. If you feel pressure under your upper legs or your toes dangle because your foot isn't on the floor, you should have some height adjustment to dial in everything.

Lumbar support

A lot of folks like a sturdy feeling right where the back turns into the butt and chairmakers often include lumbar support to make that happen.

You might find an extra pillow that straps to the back of the chair, or there may be a lever that pushes the chair's back in at just the right spot so your back feels good and you have the correct posture. That's really cool if you like that feeling, but if you don't, you need to make sure it's an option and that the chair isn't built with the firm support always in place.

A bigger problem here if you don't want lumbar support is a chair that is built in a way that you can feel the mechanism there even when the support is "turned off." Rollers or pads or whatever are there ready to roll in to support the lower back can feel pretty uncomfortable when they are in the wrong spot.

If you're ordering online, you probably want to read reviews to see if anyone complains about the lumbar support or lack of it.

Plastic, cloth, or leather?

I hate leather chairs. They always feel hot to me, and the back of my knees stick to them if I'm wearing shorts. My wife, however, loves a good leather chair and says that I'm crazy. But when you're buying a chair for yourself, you have to get one that's made from a material you like.

A leather chair is one of those things you either love or hate. You know what you like.

That usually means one of two things — fabric or leather (or fake leather). Leather chairs have an advantage when it comes to wiping up a spill or cleaning in general, but what's more important is what feels most comfortable to you. You've surely sat down in a leather chair a time or two in your life, and you know if you like it or not.

A third option you'll find can be a fabric seat and a mesh back. This mesh back looks like fabric and has the advantage of being breathable, but your skin can still stick to it like leather if you're wearing a tank top of have decided that it's a no-shirt day. Fair warning — that mesh is made of plastic fibers, and no matter how expensive your chair is, it will always feel like plastic. I'm cool with that and use a mesh chair, but everyone is different. You be you.

What about your floor?

Chances are you're going to be buying a chair that's on casters, and your floor makes a big difference in how well the chair can roll.

Most inexpensive chairs use all-plastic wheels with a metal insert rod and a tiny, cheap bearing. These can be OK on the kitchen floor or a chair mat, but there's no way you'll be able to zip around if your chair is on the carpet.

The good news is that casters are easy to change, and some companies make better-built ones that can roll nicely on hard surfaces or carpet. Be a little careful here because bigger casters will make your chair sit taller. See the first section above about why that isn't always a good thing.

Arms and headrests