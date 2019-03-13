You've decided to up your streaming audio game by picking up the Echo Sub to pair with your current Echo speakers. It's a great pickup, with 100 watts of power to accentuate the deepest lows of your favorite music. Now the only thing left to do is to set up the Sub within your current setup. Let's go through how to do that now!

How to pair the Echo Sub to an Echo speaker

Open the Alexa App on your phone. Tap the menu button on the upper left corner of your screen. Tap Add Device. Tap the Amazon Echo icon. Tap Echo Sub. On the Select your Amazon Echo screen, select your Echo Sub. It will be named Echo Sub-XXX Tap the Wi-Fi network your other Echo devices are connected to. Once your Echo Sub is connected to your Wi-Fi, tap Continue to begin pairing your Echo Sub to your Echo speaker. Watch the Echo Sub set up video. After the video is finished, tap Continue twice. Tap the Echo speaker or stereo configuration you wish to pair your Echo Sub to and tap Next in the upper right of your screen. Let your Echo Sub pair to your speakers. Your Echo Sub is now successfully paired with your Echo speaker(s)!

Once finished, you'll be able to enjoy your favorite songs while feeling the deep bass from your Echo Sub. It's the perfect compliment to your Echo speaker set up, or even a pair of Echos for 2.1 stereo streaming audio.

