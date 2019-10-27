Face Unlock on the Pixel 4 is a big step forward for the world of biometric authentication on Android. We've seen face unlock on countless other devices in the past, but the implementation on the Pixel 4 is special. Not only is it incredibly fast and secure, but you can also use it for authorizing purchases and logging into apps. Want some tips on how to optimize it for the best experience possible? Here are a few tips!

How to access Face Unlock settings

If you want to access your face lock settings, doing so is quite simple and requires just a few taps. Here's what to do.

Open the Settings app on your phone. Tap Security. Tap Face unlock under the Device Security section.

This is where you'll find all of your settings for tweaking/customizing Face Unlock. The top two toggles — Unlocking your phone and App sign-in & payments — are turned on by default. As the names suggest, these allow you to use face unlock for unlocking your phone, logging in to apps, and authorizing purchases. If you want to turn these off for whatever reason, you can do so here.

Face Unlock and the lock screen

Something else that's enabled by default on the Pixel 4 is the Skip lock screen setting. With this turned on, your Pixel 4 will bypass your lock screen and take you right to your home screen as soon as it recognizes your face. In other words, when you press the power button or get close enough to the screen, the phone will see your face and instantly greet you with the home screen before you know it.

While this makes Face Unlock feel even faster than it already is, it can be annoying if you like using your lock screen as a place for viewing any notifications that have come in since the last time you checked your phone.

If you find yourself missing the lock screen at any time, just tap that toggle to disable the feature, and the next time face unlock reads your face to unlock your phone, you'll need to swipe up past your lock screen before going home.

Require confirmation for more security