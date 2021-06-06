Amazon Sidewalk Ring Opt In OutSource: Nick Sutrich / Android Central

Amazon Sidewalk is one of the coolest new ways to connect smart devices in your home and beyond. Many Ring devices can use the Amazon Sidewalk network to extend wireless coverage to several other smart devices. Even Tile Trackers and Level Locks can use Amazon Sidewalk to help connect outside of normal Bluetooth range. In addition to that, Ring devices like the Echo Show 8 can be used as Amazon Sidewalk bridges. You might want to disable Amazon Sidewalk on Ring if you're extra concerned about privacy or mobile security. Even if you've disabled Amazon Sidewalk elsewhere, you'll need to specifically disable it in the Ring app to take your Ring devices off the network. Let's get started!

How to opt-out of Amazon Sidewalk on your Ring devices

  1. Open up the Ring app on your smartphone.
  2. Tap the hamburger menu on the top-left corner of the Ring app. It looks like three horizontal lines stacked on top of each other.
  3. Select Control Center.

  4. Scroll down to Amazon Sidewalk and select it.

    Amazon Sidewalk Ring App Opt OutSource: Android Central

  5. Tap the sliders to turn off Amazon Sidewalk and the accompanying location sharing functionality.
  6. A pop-up screen will confirm that you want to disable Amazon Sidewalk. Select Confirm to disable it.

If you change your mind at any time, just repeat the above steps to opt-in to Amazon Sidewalk for all your Ring devices. Likewise, opting to disable Amazon Sidewalk on Ring will disable it for all your Ring devices, so there's no need to adjust settings for every little Ring device you have. You'll need to opt-out of Amazon Sidewalk on any other service that supports it, though, so be sure to check with those devices that support it.

