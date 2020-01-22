Every year, Google announces and releases a new version of Android. That new version often brings a combination of new features, tweaked UI elements, improved performance, etc.

These updates can be quite exciting, but depending on which phone you have, it can take a while to actually get your hands on the latest and greatest software — assuming your phone is eligible for it at all. Some of our AC forum members recently got to talking about this very subject.

Looking at these comments, it got us to thinking about Android updates as a whole and whether or not they're something people place a lot of importance on.

So, we now want to know — How much do you care about new Android updates?

Join the conversation in the forums!

