Every year, Google announces and releases a new version of Android. That new version often brings a combination of new features, tweaked UI elements, improved performance, etc.

These updates can be quite exciting, but depending on which phone you have, it can take a while to actually get your hands on the latest and greatest software — assuming your phone is eligible for it at all. Some of our AC forum members recently got to talking about this very subject.

RadeonHD

I'm writing this on a Note 9 possibly a few days from the last major system overhaul. It's crazy because the Note 9 is more than capable of running whatever you throw it at for the next years to come. The Note 8 also capable, but already left behind in the dust. Then comes the Note 10. By this time next year, it will also be at the end of its' "life" in terms of "feature" updates. ...

ZOMMBIE1

I don't care at all. There are never any features with the latest Android version that wow me cause they have already been part of Samsung's software UI for years already. Most of the time the newest version of Android ruins my experience so I don't look forward to them ever.

pgg101

Even BlackBerry provided an OS update (albeit security update) in 2018 even though their last BB10 device was released in 2015. 3 years after they announced that BB10 was dead!! Pixel or Android One devices are really the only safe Android to buy if updates are important.

Mike Dee

Yeah, its sucks to be in your consumer category because most OEMs abandon software support after 2 OS cycles. Most consumers that keep a phone till it dies don't even notice that they stop getting updates. The consumers who upgrade every 1 to 2 years or less don't care that much either. If more people cared and complained or boycotted their products we would see some change to software...

Looking at these comments, it got us to thinking about Android updates as a whole and whether or not they're something people place a lot of importance on.

So, we now want to know — How much do you care about new Android updates?

