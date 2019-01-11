When it comes to using SmartThings, there really are a ton of options for monitoring your home and keeping you safe. One thing that often gets overlooked, however, are leaks. Whether it be old pipes, a washing machine, a hot water heater, or even an old fridge — leaks can happen at any time and either ruin your day or damage your property. Thankfully, the SmartThings Water Leak Sensor can give you peace of mind for just $20. Here's how to use it. Products used in this guide Amazon: SmartThings Water Leak Sensor ($20) How to set up the SmartThings Water Leak Sensor Perform these actions in the SmartThings app: Add Device > Add Device Manually > Water leak sensor > SmartThings IM6001-WLP0 Remove the battery tab on the sensor marked Remove when connecting. In the app, tap Next then scan the QR code on the back of the sensor. Your SmartThings hub will search for the device. Once it's discovered, tap Save > Done.

Once your new sensor has been added to your SmartThings hub, you just need to place it wherever you need to monitor. Keep in mind that the sensor will trigger when the small metal dots come in contact with water, so place it anywhere you expect water to pool — in front of your washing machine or hot water heater, in the corner of the basement, or under the kitchen or bathroom sink. You can also add multiple sensors using the same method to ensure you're totally covered should any water mishaps take place in your home.

