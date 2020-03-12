Best answer: The Eero mesh router and eero Pro each have two auto-detecting Ethernet ports. When one of these is hooked up to a modem or other connection source, the second can be used to connect another device to the Internet. The eero Beacon is exclusively a mesh network extender, and as such has no Ethernet ports.
Most eeros have two Ethernet ports
Even with a top-notch wireless mesh network, sometimes it's better to do things the old-fashioned way. For high-intensity stuff like PC gaming, even the best Wi-Fi might not provide the necessary speed or stability. Eero's devices allow you to have the best of both worlds, which is one of the reasons why they topped our list of best mesh networks.
Both the eero mesh router and eero Pro feature a pair of auto-detecting Ethernet ports on their back and include a CAT6 Ethernet cable in the box. Provided either of your ports is hooked up to a modem, router, or other connection source, the second can be used for wired internet. This doesn't require any extra steps — just hook your eero up, add it in the app, and you're good to go.
The Eero Beacon has none
The Eero Beacon is the exception here. This is by design. Since it's intended to be a range extender rather than a full modem, it differs from both the Pro and the standard router in three key ways.
- There are no Ethernet ports on a Beacon.
- There needs to be at least one other eero with an internet connection for a Beacon to function.
- Beacons can only be added to a network wirelessly.
Fortunately, this also means the Beacon is even easier to configure than the router and Pro. Just plug it in, add it in the app, and you've got it up and running.
How to use the Ethernet ports on your Eeros
Contrary to what you might expect, an eero router can support more than a single wired device. By using a network switch, you can basically transform any Eero into a makeshift Ethernet router. Just make sure you have enough Ethernet cables, plug your devices in, and you should be good to go. You can also use the Ethernet ports to wire eeros together rather than connect them wirelessly.
If you want to get a bit more creative, you can hook your eeros up via a powerline. Basically, this means you transmit a network signal through your home's wiring rather than Ethernet or Wi-Fi. It's a great choice in homes built with a lot of materials that interfere with wireless signals, such as brick, metal, and concrete. It lets you get a mesh network up and running without worrying about whether or not your eeros can communicate with one another wirelessly. You can also add extra eeros to this setup to help eliminate any dead zones.
