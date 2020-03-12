Best answer: As many as you need. There's no hard limit to the number of Beacons an eero router can support. That said, eero recommends taking your home's size, the number of rooms/floors, and other potential sources of interference into account when figuring out how many Beacons to install, as after a certain point you'll likely see diminishing returns.

Within reason, you can add as many eero beacons as you need

eero built its mesh network for flexibility and expandability. That means you're free to configure, install, and expand it in whatever way you see fit. It also means that as long as you have at least one eero Mesh Router, you can add as many new devices as you want. That applies to all eeros, not just Beacons.

There are some caveats here, mind you. For best results, you'll want to ensure each eero is no more than 50 feet away from another. If that's infeasible, you may want to consider hooking some of your devices up to the Internet via a powerline adapter, which can transmit network signals through electrical wiring. It's a bit more complicated (and requires a lot of cabling), but you can also connect eero routers to one another via Ethernet cable.

There is such a thing as too many eeros, but it largely depends on your setup.

How many Beacons is too many?