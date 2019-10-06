Best answer: Given that there are two different sizes to choose from, battery life will vary a bit. With that said, you can expect approximately two days of battery life depending on your usage and model.
- Charge it up: Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 ($300 at Amazon)
How long will it last?
The new Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 has a lot to offer in terms of features and activity tracking. If you're considering investing in this smartwatch, you're probably wondering what it's bringing to the table in terms of battery life. After all, no one wants to spend a pretty penny on a device that's going to die in the middle of the day when you need it most.
It's important to note that this smartwatch comes in two sizes: 40mm and 44mm. The former has a smaller battery due to its smaller size. Samsung quotes 3-4 days of battery life with typical usage for the 40mm model. Realistically speaking, if you're using the Galaxy Watch Active 2 for frequent activity tracking, playing music, and using the GPS, it's probably going to come up a bit short. We were able to get a full two days of battery life out of the 44 mm model with every feature in use.
If you take certain precautions, you can probably push it to three days. Wearing the watch all night long to take advantage of sleep tracking will inevitably kill some of the battery. If sleep tracking isn't a major concern, you can always set your watch on the charger when you go to bed. You also have the option to turn off the always-on display, which will help the battery last longer.
The good news is that Samsung has made it easy to keep your watch charged up. You can always use the wireless charger that comes with your device. When you're on the go and don't have time to sit around waiting for it to recharge, you can take advantage of Wireless PowerShare with your Galaxy S10 phone. This feature is known as reverse wireless charging, which allows you to share your phone's battery as a way of charging your Galaxy Watch Active 2. With these convenient options at your disposal, your watch may never die!
Keep it charged
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2
Battery for days
You'll enjoy activity tracking, GPS, music storage, smartphone notifications, and more when you buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2. You can also expect to receive a solid two days of battery life from your device, which isn't bad when you compare it to other wearables.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Protect your Galaxy Watch Active 2 with one of these screen protectors
If you've got your eyes on the new Galaxy Watch Active 2, don't forget to pick up a screen protector for it as well. We've rounded up some great picks.
Which color Galaxy Watch Active 2 should you choose?
Are you getting excited about the upcoming release of the Galaxy Watch Active 2? If so, join the club. We've provided a breakdown of the color options.
Switch up your Galaxy Watch Active 2's look with these bands
Excited about your new Galaxy Watch Active 2 but still searching for the perfect band? We've got options.