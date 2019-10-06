Best answer: Given that there are two different sizes to choose from, battery life will vary a bit. With that said, you can expect approximately two days of battery life depending on your usage and model.

How long will it last?

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 has a lot to offer in terms of features and activity tracking. If you're considering investing in this smartwatch, you're probably wondering what it's bringing to the table in terms of battery life. After all, no one wants to spend a pretty penny on a device that's going to die in the middle of the day when you need it most.

It's important to note that this smartwatch comes in two sizes: 40mm and 44mm. The former has a smaller battery due to its smaller size. Samsung quotes 3-4 days of battery life with typical usage for the 40mm model. Realistically speaking, if you're using the Galaxy Watch Active 2 for frequent activity tracking, playing music, and using the GPS, it's probably going to come up a bit short. We were able to get a full two days of battery life out of the 44 mm model with every feature in use.

If you take certain precautions, you can probably push it to three days. Wearing the watch all night long to take advantage of sleep tracking will inevitably kill some of the battery. If sleep tracking isn't a major concern, you can always set your watch on the charger when you go to bed. You also have the option to turn off the always-on display, which will help the battery last longer.

The good news is that Samsung has made it easy to keep your watch charged up. You can always use the wireless charger that comes with your device. When you're on the go and don't have time to sit around waiting for it to recharge, you can take advantage of Wireless PowerShare with your Galaxy S10 phone. This feature is known as reverse wireless charging, which allows you to share your phone's battery as a way of charging your Galaxy Watch Active 2. With these convenient options at your disposal, your watch may never die!