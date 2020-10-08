Powershell is an immensely popular and powerful tool that comes built into Windows 10 with applications across enterprise, development, automation, and so much more. But Powershell is also cross-platform and open-source, with versions available for Mac OS and Linux, too. But what about if you're using a Chromebook, either personally or professionally? Well, so long as it's a recent machine with support for Linux apps, you can install and use Microsoft Powershell. Here's what you need to know. Making sure Linux is enabled on your Chromebook What makes the magic happen is the Crostini Linux container on Chrome OS, which will allow you to install the Linux version of Visual Studio Code on your Chromebook. If you don't already have that enabled, it's really straightforward. Open Settings. Locate Linux (Beta) in the sidebar. Click Turn on. At the next window, click Next. Give your Linux install a username. Decide how much space you want to dedicate from your internal storage to it. Click Install. The Linux container will now begin to download and install itself on your Chromebook. You'll know it's finished when a terminal window pops up, and then you can move on to the next step. 4K TVs, Amazon Echos, Beats headphones & more are already at Prime Day pricing Downloading and installing Powershell on a Chromebook

While Powershell on Linux isn't exactly the same as on Windows — modules and commands specific to Windows are naturally unavailable — it's available for folks who need it. Once Linux is set up on your Chromebook, we can go about installing Powershell. We'll be installing Powershell 7 here, and the process is really straightforward. Go to the Powershell release page. Download the .deb installer for Debian 10. Locate the downloaded file, by default, it will be in your downloads folder. Right-click and select Install with Linux (beta). Click install. A fairly short installation process will now occur, and you'll receive a notification when it's all done. The big difference between Powershell and other most other Linux apps installed on a Chromebook is that there won't be an app icon appear in the Linux Apps folder in your app drawer. How to launch Powershell inside the terminal