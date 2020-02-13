Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.

Best answer: While there is no official credit limit that has been revealed by Citi, we have seen cardholders report credit limits ranging from as little as $500 to as much as $50,000.

The Citi® Double Cash Card is a fantastic cash back credit card that allows you to earn cash back not once, but twice. Cardholders can earn 1% on every purchase, then another 1% when you pay down your balance. It's the only card on the market like it, and makes it a great option for anyone's wallet.

You might be wondering what kind of credit limit you can get for the Citi® Double Cash Card, and while we don't have an exact answer, we have some ballpark figures. According to Wallethub, you can be confident that you will get at least a $500 credit limit if you are approved for this card.

Things escalate quickly from there. Cardholders have seen approvals from $2,000 to $4,000 and higher. As people have built a relationship with Citi, they have also seen credit limit increases as high as $10,000 in one shot. While Citi does not make public its decisioning process for who gets what kinds of increases to their credit limit, we have seen reports of credit limits as high as $50,000 from some cardholders. So, if you were wondering if you could use this card as your sole credit card and have enough credit limit to cover your purchases, you don't have to worry about this one.

The Citi® Double Cash Card also comes with some additional perks and benefits like Citi Entertainment, which gets you access to exlcusive experiences and pricing at a wide range of concerts and sporting events. The card also comes with Credit Card Protection and Purchase Protection. It's one of the best cash back credit cards on the market and has the credit limit to make it the only card you need in your wallet. If you'd like to learn more about this card, here's everything you need to know.