Google's latest Chromecast has a lot going for it — including 4K HDR streaming, a great remote, and an attractive $50 price tag. Even better than all of that is its Google TV interface, which is designed to simplify the way you stream all your favorite shows and movies. Longtime Android TV fans won't be pleased to see that the Play Store app isn't readily available out of the box, but if you know where to look, it's actually still there.

As much as we love the Chomecast with Google TV, the way it organizes applications can be a bit confusing. The Apps page is where you browse through all of the apps you've installed, but this is also where you can find new ones to download.

You can browse through apps by categories and search for specific ones using Google Assistant, but for anyone that's familiar with and/or likes the actual Play Store app, this new layout can be a bit daunting. Thankfully, accessing the Play Store as you know it is surprisingly easy.

There are a couple of methods we recommend, the first of which requires nothing but a voice command.

Hold the Google Assistant button on your remote. Say Google Play Store.

Just like that, you'll be booted into the good old-fashioned Play Store you know and love. The main Apps page is where you can browse through new streaming applications, with Google organizing them by various categories. You can also switch to the Games tab to find a new game to play, or navigate to the Search icon to search for a specific title using the on-screen keyboard or your voice.